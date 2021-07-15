The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is ditching MnPass and will switch to an electronic toll collection system used in 19 other states.

Signs announcing the change to E-Z Pass started going up Thursday as MnDOT nears completion of the metro's newest high occupancy toll (HOT) lane on Interstate 35W from Roseville to Blaine.

Under the new system, which will take effect Aug. 2, drivers will be able to use one device to pay tolls in Minnesota and other states including Illinois, Indiana and Florida and several states on the East Coast and in the northeast.

"We are excited to join this," said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer.

E-Z Pass, which bills itself as the largest interoperable toll collection program in the world, has more than 27 million account holders and has issued more than 43 million tags. The company accounts for nearly 40% of all U.S. toll transactions and nearly 70% of all U.S. toll revenue, according to its website.

Aside from getting a new transponder, current MnPass customers should not see much of a change. Like MnPass, E-Z Pass deducts a toll when drivers pass by an antenna or reader that electronically charges a fee.

MnPass lanes are free for motorcycles, buses and carpools carrying two or more people during peak periods, which run from 6 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays. Solo motorists with transponders can use the lanes for a fee that ranges between 25 cents and $8 depending on number of vehicles and speeds in the lane. The average fee per trip in 2019 was $1.69, MnDOT said. Outside peak periods, all motorists can use the lanes without having to pay.

MnPass Express Lanes are designed to provide consistent travel times by keeping motorists moving at speeds above 45 mph for 90% of the time or more during peak travel times. Vehicles in MnPass lanes travel at speeds above 45 mph approximately 93% of the time, MnDOT said.

MnDOT opened its first HOT lane in 2005 on Interstate 394 from downtown Minneapolis to the western suburbs. A second opened between 2009 and 2011 on Interstate 35W from downtown Minneapolis to Burnsville and a third is on Interstate 35E from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Township.

A fourth on Interstate 35W from Roseville to Blaine is expected to open in August and MnDOT is planning for a fifth along Interstate 494 in Bloomington and Richfield to be built between 2023 and 2026.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768