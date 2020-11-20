MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
6-0-3
(six, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $188 million
01-04-11-14-17
(one, four, eleven, fourteen, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $192 million
