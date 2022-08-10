More from Star Tribune
Politics
Republican Brad Finstad up over Democrat Jeff Ettinger for southern Minnesota congressional seat
The special election contest in southern Minnesota's First Congressional District was to fill out the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term.
Politics
Dawanna Witt, Mary Moriarty emerge as leaders in races for Hennepin County sheriff, attorney
Seven candidates are vying for county attorney, while three are running for sheriff.
Twins
Baldelli gets fined by MLB after heated protest of reversed call
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli spoke with MLB officials about the replay decision and still isn't satisfied by the explanation. His fine was announced late Tuesday, but he did not receive a suspension.
Politics
Rep. Ilhan Omar leads Don Samuels in 5th District DFL race
The winner of Tuesday's primary is heavily favored to win the reliably blue district covering Minneapolis and eastern Hennepin County. On the Republican side, GOP-endorsed candidate Cicely Davis defeated Royce White and Guy Gaskin.
Politics
Matt Little, Kathy Keena lead Dakota County Attorney race
The primary was one of multiple competitive open races across the Twin Cities.