A 7-month-old girl reported missing Thursday has been reunited with her mother unharmed as the search for the baby's father continued Friday.

Jamal Jones, 21, is accused of assaulting the girl's mother Thursday at a home in St. Paul before taking off with his daughter, police said.

The girl's disappearance triggered an alert Thursday afternoon asking the public for help finding her and her father.

An unknown man dropped off the girl at an urgent care facility in Minnetonka just before 6 p.m. The girl was later taken to Children's Hospital in St. Paul where she was reunited with her mother, St. Paul police said.

Jones remained on the run Friday. He is wanted for domestic assault and stalking, Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

Anybody with information can call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.

Tim Harlow