Authorities found a missing Stearns County family whose whereabouts were unknown since at least Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office found the children in St. Cloud on Thursday and been in contact with both parents — and an investigation found they had been in North Dakota and South Dakota, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Officials first asked for the public's help in finding Robert and Erika Herrington and their four children — Landon and Carter, 8; Briella, 3, and Delilah, 2 — on Saturday, saying the wife and children may be in danger.

A domestic assault no-contact order is in place forbidding Robert Herrington from being around his wife or children.

On Tuesday, law enforcement said they had received tips about the family but were still searching for all six due to concerns for the welfare of the children, despite the case not meeting the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Officials said Robert Herrington was arrested Aug. 8 for allegedly violating the no-contact order when he was found with Erika and the children inside a storage unit in St. Augusta, Minn.

Officials are continuing to investigate the most recent incident.

Jenny Berg • 612-673-7299

Twitter: @bergjenny