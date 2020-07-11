Two girls who walked away from a home in Sylvan Township, near Pillager, Minn., have been found safely, Cass County authorities said Saturday.
No further information was immediately available about how Kristine Bourassa, 12, and Tara Miller, 8, were found.
They were believed to have left their home on foot late Friday or early Saturday, according to Sheriff Tom Burch.
The search Saturday by the Sheriff's Office and Pillager Rescue was aided by "many individuals from the Pillager area," who drew thanks from the Sheriff's Office.
