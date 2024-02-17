About the same January stretch when Minnetonka junior goalie Layla Hemp put the finishing touch on a gold medal run by the U.S. Under-18 Women's National Team in Switzerland, Holy Family Catholic sophomore goalie Kayla Swartout was back home enduring consecutive losses.

They met Friday in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship played at Braemar Arena in Edina. Hemp finished as her team's unofficial number one star in a 4-0 victory. She certainly had teammate Lindzi Avar's vote.

"She really earned that," Avar said. "If you look at the shots, Holy Family didn't have a ton — but they had a lot of quality chances. They were big moments where Layla bailed us out. She really came up big."

For the game, Swartout faced 46 shots on goal to Hemp's 18. Swartout earned a great deal of respect for her performance as well.

"She showed up the second half of the season and has been phenomenal," said Fire coach Randy Koeppl, a state tournament-winning goaltender with Bloomington Jefferson. "Once she realized it was her net, she owned it."

Minnetonka (25-2-1) got a Kendra Distad goal at 6:23 of the opening period. She scored the only goal in the game's first 37 minutes.

Hemp made the narrow advantage hold, though her stellar play was matched by Swartout into the final period.

Minnetonka, ranked first in the latest Let's Play Hockey poll, is favored to receive the No. 1 seed in next week's Class 2A state tournament. The Minnesota State High School League seeds the bracket Saturday morning.

None of that was on the Skippers' radar after the second period in their fourth straight section final meeting with Holy Family Catholic.

"The nerves were there," Avar said. "But we stuck together as a team and focused on doing one little thing right at a time."

Hemp received a bigger margin for error with third-period goals from Ellie Zakrajsheck (3:05), Lauren Goldsworthy (6:30) and Bella Finnegan (12:39). A four-goal lead, protected by Hemp in net, extinguished the Fire (16-11-1).

Friday's victory against Holy Family marked the Skippers' sixth consecutive state tournament appearance.

"It's so special to get to state; we never take it for granted," Avar said. "To beat a team like Holy Family showed how hard we worked all season."



