Chays, 13, is an endearing, engaging and playful youth with a vivid imagination. He will make you laugh with his chatty, friendly demeanor and quirky turns of phrases. In his free time, Chays likes to play football and video games, ride his bike and read books (especially about animals). His favorite foods include salad, spaghetti, lasagna, pizza and McDonald's. Chays enjoys animals and would be happy to have a pet. Following adoption, Chays would need to keep in contact with his sisters.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.
