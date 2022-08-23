A western Minnesota woman has been identified as the hiker who fell to her death in northwestern Oregon last week.
Jessica Warejoncas, 62, of Carlos, fell roughly 100 feet during the outing with friends early Friday afternoon near Wiesendanger Falls in the Columbia River Gorge, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
As firefighters and deputies from the were en route, people with Warejoncas had begun life-saving efforts about 1¼ miles from the trailhead of the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Firefighters arrived and pronounced Warejoncas dead at the scene, just south of the Columbia River, which separates Oregon and Washington.
