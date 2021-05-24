Packaged for your convenience, here is everything you don't want to know about your Wild:

• You don't need analytics to figure out why the team trails 3-1 in its playoff series with Vegas. The eye test will do.

Both teams have impressive skill players, but there is a reason boxing and wrestling divide competitors by weight, not skill.

If a 220-pound man leans on a 180-pound man, the 180-pounder might hold up for a while, but he will lose in the long run. The Wild is losing in the long run.

After winning Game 1, the Wild played Vegas evenly in Game 2 before losing, and dominated play in the first period of Game 3. Then the Golden Knights started leaning on the Wild.

Suddenly, Vegas was easily getting to the goal front, putting away loose pucks and blocking Cam Talbot's vision. Since the beginning of that second period, the Wild has not scored.

Among Vegas' most skilled wingers are Mark Stone (6-3, 205) and Alex Tuch (6-4, 217.)

Among the Wild's most skilled wingers are Kirill Kaprizov (5-9, 185), Kevin Fiala (5-10, 193) and Mats Zuccarello (5-8, 184).

Vegas' defense is large, while the Wild relies on smaller, leaner players.

The longer the series has gone on, the more the Wild has looked like the little brother getting taught a lesson by the bigger brother.

Vegas' might have more skill as well. One Wild player scored more than 40 points this season — Kaprizov. Four Vegas players scored more than 40 points.

Big, skilled players beating smaller skilled players? That shouldn't be a surprise.

When you're relying on Matt Dumba (6-0, 182 pounds) to be one of your tough guys, your team just isn't that tough.

• The Wild is losing the battle at the most important position in hockey.

Talbot has played well this season and he isn't solely to blame for the Wild's deficit in this series. But his counterpart, Marc-Andre Fleury, has been spectacular, and Fleury's ability to hold the Wild at bay in Game 2 might have saved the series for Vegas.

• Vegas has the more experienced roster, and that experience includes playoff success.

Kaprizov is at the end of his first NHL season and has been asked to carry a lot of weight for a rookie. He'll probably learn from this experience, but the lesson might continue to be painful.

Last year, Fiala was the best player on a team that won its first playoff game, then was swept out of the playoffs. He still has to prove he can dominate a postseason series.

The Wild's most experienced quality players, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, are playing lesser roles than they did the last time the Wild won a playoff series.

Vegas has proved itself. The Wild has not.

• Similarly, Vegas has proved itself a shrewd organization ever since it stole Tuch from the Wild in the expansion draft. The Wild's brain trust remains unproven. Bill Guerin sounds like a quality general manager, but he isn't responsible for the acquisitions of the Wild's best players. Dean Evason seemed to have the right touch with this team during an impressive regular season, but will have to win on Monday night to keep his postseason record from being 2-7.

They declined to add Matt Boldy to the playoff lineup, and didn't use Parise until Game 4, even though he was healthy and should be a useful player in the playoffs.

It's fair to give Guerin and Evason time to build a team capable of winning in the playoffs. It might be premature to assume they have the right answers.

• After splitting the first two games in Vegas, the Wild talked about the importance of getting back to the Xcel Energy Center. That sentiment should have stayed in Vegas.

The Wild fell to 2-10 in its past 12 home playoff games.

If the Wild finds a way to win this series, it will be one of the great upsets in Minnesota sports history. We probably should have been thinking that way all along.