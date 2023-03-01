The Wild acquired reinforcements for their offense on Tuesday, and later that evening the players proved why those additions make sense even while the team continues to win.

Hours after trading for forwards Marcus Johansson and Gustav Nyquist, the Wild squeaked by the Islanders 2-1 in a shootout at Xcel Energy Center for their sixth victory in the past seven games.

This extended their point streak to a season-high seven games (6-0-1).

Frederick Gaudreau was the only player to capitalize in the shootout, his NHL-leading sixth finish in 10 tries season for his second career game-deciding goal, while goaltender Filip Gustavsson blocked all three attempts from New York after tallying a career-high 39 saves through regulation and overtime.

At the other end, Ilya Sorokin posted 30 saves.

"Always a little bit of pressure, but it is what it is," Gaudreau said. "You just have to focus on trying to put the puck in the net."

For the 19th time in 26 starts, Gustavsson limited the opponent to two goals or less, and he improved to 5-0-2 over his past seven appearances despite another lean offering by the Wild's offense.

In their past 10 games, the Wild have managed more than two goals (not including the shootout) only twice. One of those efforts came Sunday when Kirill Kaprizov spearheaded a 3-2 overtime rally by recording a natural hat trick.

The Wild went 0-for-1 on the power play; New York didn't receive a single chance.

After the Islanders' Josh Bailey pounced on a loose puck in front 14:15 into the first, Ryan Reaves batted in the equalizer off a Jordan Greenway rebound with two minutes left in the period after Reaves sent a drop pass to Greenway after they entered the offensive zone.

Not only was the goal Reaves' first of the season and first with the Wild — he last scored April 27, 2022 — but Greenway's assist was his first point in 22 games. His last assist came Jan. 7 at Buffalo. Greenway has two goals and five assists in 44 contests.

Factor in Reaves' early fight with Ross Johnston, and he finished an assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick.

These contributions from Reaves and Greenway came just as competition for ice time is likely to intensify among Wild forwards.

The team won't immediately have Nyquist available after bringing him in from Columbus for a fifth-round draft pick because he's dealing with a shoulder injury, but Johansson could suit up as soon as Thursday at Vancouver. The Wild's road trip concludes Saturday at Calgary after the NHL trade deadline passes at 2 p.m. Friday.

Johansson, who played for the Wild during the shortened 2021 season, arrived from Washington for a 2024 third-round pick and is expected to be a middle-six forward; he can play up the middle or on the wing. He gives the Wild 14 forwards on their active roster. Sam Steel has been a healthy scratch for seven straight and eight of the past nine.

Even though the Wild have climbed into contention for first place in the Central Division, it's clear they could use a boost up front.

Both teams combined for 30 shots on net in the first period, but each side cleaned up its posture in the second: The Wild outshot the Islanders just 8-6, setting up a make-or-break finish that is becoming very familiar for the Wild.

Their seven shootout wins lead the league and so do their 11 wins in a shootout or overtime.

"Now it's more like same old almost," Gustavsson said. "We've been in so many overtimes it's more relaxing and just do what you do."