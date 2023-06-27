Players taken in the first two rounds by Bill Guerin since he became Wild general manager in August 2019, with last season's statistics:

2022

First round (19th), LW Liam Ohgren, Sweden: Had 19 goals in 53 games, including qualification, in Sweden's second-division league. Was an alternate captain in the world junior championships for the fourth-place Swedes. Will play for first-division Farjestad in 2023-24.

First round (24th), RW Danila Yurov, Russia: Had six goals in 59 KHL games and also played 12 games in the minor league MHL. Was on the world junior team before it was banned for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Second round (47th), C Hunter Haight, Canada: Played for Barrie and Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League. Had 24 goals and 44 assists for 68 points in 73 games, including playoffs. Was 55th in the league in scoring.

Second round (56th), LW Rieger Lorenz, Canada: Scored two goals in 37 games as a freshman at Denver. Played prep school and Junior A in Alberta before college.

2021

First round (20th), G Jesper Wallstedt, Sweden: In 38 games for AHL Iowa, he had a 2.68 goals-against average and .908 saves percentage as a 20-year-old, then played for Sweden in the world championships.

First round (26th), D Carson Lambos, Canada: Captained the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League. Had 13 goals and 42 assists in 80 games, including playoffs.

Second round (54th), D Jack Peart, United States: Former Grand Rapids standout played the past two seasons at St. Cloud State (five goals, 36 assists, 71 games). On the past two U.S. world junior teams.

2020

First round (9th), C Marco Rossi, Austria: Played 19 games for the Wild (one assist) last season. Had 16 goals and 35 assists in 53 games at AHL Iowa.

Second round (37th), C Marat Khusnutdinov, Russia: Skated for SKA (St. Petersburg), which had the KHL's best regular-season record. In 79 games, had 12 goals and 36 assists. Was 36th in scoring in the KHL.

Second round (39th), D Ryan O'Rourke, Canada: Played 101 games for Iowa Wild over past two seasons, with one goal and 15 assists.