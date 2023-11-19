WILD GAMEDAY

vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at Avicii Arena, Stockholm: 7 a.m. Sunday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Sweden's signature emphasis on two-way play still defines the Wild's five Swedish stars.

. . .

Opening bell: Talk about a tight turnaround. Less than 19 hours after they picked up a point in a 2-1 shootout loss to Ottawa, the Wild will finish up their portion of the NHL Global Series against Toronto. A 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs in the second game of the season served up some early adversity, but now the Wild are in a different hole in the rematch: they've lost four straight.

Watch him: Leafs RW William Nylander has factored into Toronto's offense every game so far, building a whopping 16-game point streak to start the season. In the Leafs' first game in Stockholm on Friday, he picked up a goal and two assists in their win vs. the Red Wings. Overall, his 25 points lead the Leafs.

Injuries: Wild RW Frederick Gaudreau (upper body) and D Alex Goligoski (lower body). Leafs D John Klingberg (undisclosed), G Matt Murray (hip), D Timothy Liljegren (ankle) and D Conor Timmins (lower body). Wild D Dakota Mermis cleared waivers.

Forecast: After Saturday's game, Wild coach Dean Evason was unsure about his upcoming lineup. C Ryan Hartman was out vs. the Senators due to illness, and the team had to make sure Gaudreau was ready to return. Evason also mentioned the possibility of G Filip Gustavsson going back in net. There isn't as much up in the air with the Maple Leafs, who have won three in a row and are rested. As diligent as the Wild were on Saturday in their defending, they'll likely need to be even more attentive all over the ice to avoid another letdown to Toronto.

. . .

Get Sarah's coverage of the Wild and NHL delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wild beat coverage here.