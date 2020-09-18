Minnesota faces one of its most consequential elections in years. Races with the highest stakes for Minnesota voters include a presidential race, a U.S. Senate seat, a handful of highly competitive U.S. House races, and all 211 seats in the Minnesota Legislature. The battle for control of the Legislature is particularly intense because lawmakers will have a chance to redraw the state’s political maps for the next decade.

The Star Tribune invited candidates to participate in its digital and printed election guides, asking them to provide information about themselves and views on top issues ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. You will find information in this guide about the race for president, the candidates vying to represent Minnesota in the U.S. Senate and House and a guide to the battle for control of the Minnesota Legislature.

Minnesotans do not have to wait until Nov. 3 to vote; early voting begins today. Find out more about early voting and voting by mail. Keep reading the Star Tribune for ongoing coverage of campaigns and candidates until Election Day and continuing coverage after the votes are counted.