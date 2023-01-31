A year ago, the Vikings began what General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah termed a “competitive rebuild,” keeping most of their veteran nucleus together under the belief they could return to the playoffs with a new coaching staff.

That belief came true in coach Kevin O’Connell’s first year: The Vikings won at least 13 games for just the third time in franchise history, claiming their first NFC North title in five years with a 13-4 record and winning an NFL-record 11 games by one score.

With many of those core players a year older and a season further into high-priced contracts, though, the Vikings will have plenty of decisions to make before next season. They need to clear roughly $23 million of cap space before the league year begins on March 15, meaning they are headed toward a series of tough choices with some of their longest-tenured players. They will also consider what could be a record-breaking contract extension for Justin Jefferson, and what their future with Kirk Cousins will look like.

Here is a look at the major decisions the Vikings will have to make before March 15: