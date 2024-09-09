The Vikings’ win over the Giants reveals different flavor of Brian Flores’ defensive scheme

The team sent five or more defenders after the quarterback 48.8% of the time; only the 2019 Ravens had blitzed at a higher rate (50.2%) since NFL Next Gen Stats began tracking the statistic in 2018. The Vikings played most of their snaps with three safeties on the field, experimenting with the “hot” blitzes popularized in college by Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi that deployed six pass rushers with five players in zone coverage. It had rarely been done in the NFL, and at times, players admitted, the Vikings were figuring it out as they went. For much of the season, though, it worked; through their Week 14 shutout of the Raiders, the Vikings ranked in the NFL’s top five in many advanced defensive categories.