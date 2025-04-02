Trump gives GOP senators his support as they charge ahead on tax package and spending cuts

WASHINGTON — Republican senators unveiled a budget proposal Wednesday that’s central to President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda of tax breaks, spending cuts and border security, but they’re delaying some of the most difficult decisions, including how to pay for the multitrillion-dollar package.
Trump hosted Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Republicans at the White House as senators gear up to pass the framework by week’s end. Facing a wall of Democratic opposition, Trump assured the GOP senators he would back the plan — including its massive cuts to government programs and services. It also boosts the nation’s debt limit by $5 trillion.
‘‘He is fully on board with the Senate’s proposal and process to cut spending,‘’ said the Senate Budget Committee chair Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
The Senate GOP’s budget framework would be the companion to the House Republicans’ $4.5 trillion tax cuts package that also calls for cutting as much as $2 trillion from health care and other programs. If the Senate can approve its blueprint, it would edge Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill closer to a compromise setting the stage for a final product in the coming weeks.
Thune, R-S.D., said ‘’it’s now time for the Senate to move forward’’ on what he called a ‘’generational investment’’ in border security and national defense.
While big differences remain, Republicans face increasing political pressure to deliver on what is expected to be Trump’s signature domestic policy package: extending the tax cuts, which were initially approved in 2017, during his first term at the White House. Those tax breaks expire at the end of the year, and Trump wants to expand them to include new no taxes on tipped wages, overtime pay and other earnings, as he promised during the 2024 campaign.
Democrats are preparing to oppose the GOP tax plans as giveaways to the wealthy, coming as billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is taking a ‘’chain saw’’ to the federal government. They warn Republicans plan to cut government programs and services that millions of Americans depend on nationwide.
‘‘We are standing together against the GOP tax scam and in defense of the American people,‘’ House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said alongside others on the Capitol steps late Tuesday.