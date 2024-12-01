Vikings

Three keys to the Vikings’ 23-22 win against the Cardinals

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson returned to prominence with seven catches, and one of them set up the winning touchdown.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2024 at 9:30PM
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson dives for yards as he’s tackled by Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson in the second quarter. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Key player

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

After a down week under multiple coverage against the Bears when he finished with only two catches for 27 yards, Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson led the team in receiving yards for the first time since his six-reception, 81-yard game against the Titans on Nov. 17.

Jefferson caught seven passes for 99 yards Sunday, though he wasn’t targeted until Minnesota’s fourth drive of the game. His longest catch was a 30-yard reception in the fourth quarter, the longest catch of the game for either team. Jefferson now has over 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth season in a row.

Key play

Jefferson’s fourth-down conversion

The Vikings failed to convert on third down for the seventh time in eight tries late in the fourth quarter, leaving a fourth-and-5 situation at the Arizona 33-yard line and the Vikings trailing 22-16.

Coach Kevin O’Connell opted to keep his offense on the field and dialed up a pass play. Quarterback Sam Darnold found Jefferson for 12 yards. The Vikings went on to score the game-winning touchdown with a 5-yard pass from Darnold to running back Aaron Jones with 1 minute, 13 seconds left.

Key number

5

The Vikings offensive line could not contain the Cardinals pass rush, and Darnold was sacked five times for 30 yards lost. That played into the Vikings offense not being able to put a touchdown on the board until the third quarter.

One particularly damning instance came in the second quarter on a third-and-4 at the Vikings 41. Cardinals inside linebacker Kyzir White made it up the middle untouched as Arizona sent six on the rush. White brought down Darnold for a loss of 9, and the Vikings punted the next play.

The Vikings had given up 38 sacks this season entering Sunday’s game, an average of three per game.

Up next

Vs. Atlanta, noon Sunday

Former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins returns to U.S. Bank Stadium with the Falcons (6-6) next week. Cousins has thrown for 3,052 yards and 17 touchdowns this season with 13 interceptions. But on what would have been a game-winning drive Sunday in the final minutes of the Falcons’ home game against the Chargers, Cousins was picked off — his fourth interception of the game. The Falcons lost 17-13, their third in a row outside a bye last week.

2024 schedule and results

Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants

Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco

Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston

Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay

Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London

Oct. 13: Bye

Oct. 20: L, 31-29 vs. Detroit

Oct. 24: L, 30-20 at L.A. Rams

Nov. 3: W, 21-13 vs. Indianapolis

Nov. 10: W, 12-7 at Jacksonville

Nov. 17: W, 23-13 at Tennessee

Nov. 24: W, 30-27 OT at Chicago

Dec. 1: W, 23-22 vs. Arizona

Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta

Dec. 16: vs. Chicago

Dec. 22: at Seattle

Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay

Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

