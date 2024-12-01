Former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins returns to U.S. Bank Stadium with the Falcons (6-6) next week. Cousins has thrown for 3,052 yards and 17 touchdowns this season with 13 interceptions. But on what would have been a game-winning drive Sunday in the final minutes of the Falcons’ home game against the Chargers, Cousins was picked off — his fourth interception of the game. The Falcons lost 17-13, their third in a row outside a bye last week.