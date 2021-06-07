More than 5,500 COVID-19 vaccine recipients signed up for Minnesota's reward program over the last week, but the incentives haven't slowed the steady decline in the number of new people receiving shots in the state.

Nearly 3 million people have received at least their first shots, but the seven-day rolling average of new recipients per day has fallen to 6,203. While the state has provided vaccine to 65.2% of Minnesotans 16 and older, according to its latest COVID-19 data released Monday, it would fall short at the current pace of its goal of 70% by July 1.

More than 210,000 Minnesotans in that 16-and-older age range need to receive first doses for the state to reach that incremental goal, which health officials said would help to stifle the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The current level of vaccination has already significantly tamped down viral spread — with the state on Monday reporting a record low 2.8% positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped on Sunday to 243, down from 699 on April 14 at the peak of the latest pandemic wave in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 196 new infections, raising its totals in the pandemic to 7,467 deaths and 602,880 known infections.

Minnesota offered incentives for 100,000 people 12 and older who receive their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine between May 27 and the end of June. Rewards range from $25 Visa gift cards — the most popular option so far — to free passes to state parks, the Minnesota State Fair, Valleyfair and other attractions. Incentive funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will cover some or all of the program.

Vaccine was available only to people 16 and older until mid-May, when the federal government lowered the age eligibility for the Pfizer version of COVID-19 vaccine from 16 to 12. Since that time, more than 87,000 Minnesotans 12 to 15 — 30% of that population in the state — have received COVID-19 vaccine.

Minnesota's overall vaccination total includes more than 2.6 million people who have completed the one- or two-dose series.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744