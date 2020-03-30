With its regular-season games postponed at least May 9 postponed, Minnesota United has suspended season-ticket holder payments due April 1 until May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That April payment now will be spread across the season’s final three payments, beginning May 1.

The team informed its season-ticket holders by e-mail, writing, “We also know your lives have been turned upside down. This really is a situation unlike any we’ve ever been through, and while we remain resolute about playing every game in the 2020, we know the current situation has create a lot of uncertainty for our season ticket holders.”

Season-ticket holders who want to make their April 1 payment still can.

MLS suspended its season into May after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation two weeks ago that no gathering of more than 50 people be held for the next eight weeks. The league, in its latest updates, said it remains “focused” on playing a full 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including playing MLS Cup in December as it had done until the 2019 season.

Minnesota United’s e-mail said the “situation remains fluid and we will continue to work with local authorities and health expert as we evaluate it.”

JERRY ZGODA