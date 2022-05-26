Three years later, Minnesota United no longer will remain U.S. Open Cup runner-up.

The MLS Loons lost a lead and the game to USL League One defending champion Union Omaha 2-1 Wednesday night at Allianz Field and are gone from a tournament in which they lost the championship game in 2019.

Until this year, that was the last time the all-comers U.S Open Cup tournament was played because of COVID-19 factors.

The Loons scored first on seldom-played and highly paid forward Adrien Hunou'a sixth-minute goal and then didn't score again on a night when Union Omaha scored just before halftime and not long after it in the round of 16 game.

They did so on a chilly, wet night at Allianz.

Omaha was the only third-division team still left in the Open Cup when it arrived Wednesday night and now it has beaten MLS' Chicago Fire and Minnesota in two of its past three Cup games.

The Loons pressed forward as the game progressed and had several chances to score in the final 20 minutes but couldn't convert one.

Hunou scored in the sixth minute, but Union Omaha answered with the next two — in the 45th and 50th minutes — to take a lead it never surrendered.

Owls midfielder Joseph Brito scored the go-ahead goal after Loons veteran defender Michael Boxall flicked on with his head a long Omaha crossing pass that Brito knocked down with his chest near the goal. Brito blasted a shot just under the crossbar before Loons keeper Eric Dick could react.

Loons coach Adrian Heath had predicted Wednesday's starting 11 would be a "mixed bag" of first-team starters and reserves who have received most of their minutes this season from the Loons' new MNUFC2 reserve team.

He made five changes to his 11, including substituting forward Hunou in star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso's spot underneath starting striker Luis Amarilla.

Hunou scored by converting cutting teammate Franco Fragapane's backward pass from near the goal line with a shot that found net just inside the near, left post.

Hunou scored the first goal — this one in the 51st minute — in the Loons' first U.S. Open Cup game as well. That was a 2-0 third-round victory at Forward Madison in April.

Union Omaha scored the equalizer in first-half stoppage time when forward Hugo Kametani got behind the Loons' backline and converted Omaha goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu's flicked-on 60-yard, goal-kick punt with a right-footed shot that beat Loons keeper Dick.

It was a long, high ball that fell perfectly between Kametahi and Boxall, who pleaded for an offside call but didn't get one.

Both teams observed a moment of silence before the game to memory of the 19 children and two adults killed in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooting on Tuesday morning.

Heath designated just five substitutes Wednesday — and then lost one in the 30th minute when starting midfielder Kervin Arriaga banged heads with a Omaha player. He was bleeding from the nose as he was treated while he was down on the field and then helped off.

Reserve midfielder and fellow Honduran Joseph Rosales entered the game in Arriaga's spot.

Starting right back DJ Taylor went down injured five minutes later and was attended to but remained in the game. Striker Robin Lod was out of Wednesday's lineup because of what Heath on Tuesday called a "little knock," so Amarilla played there instead.

Reynoso rested as well, replaced by Hunou in the middle underneath with Fragapane and Bongokuhle Hlongwane on his left and right, respectively.

Boxall and Arriaga would have had Wednesday night off, but they both were suspended for Saturday's MLS game against New York City FC for yellow-card accumulations Sunday in Dallas.

So on Wednesday, they played on. Backup defender Brent Kallman would have played, but he was suspended for receiving two yellow cards in the last U.S. Open Cup game, a home victory over Colorado that took two days to finish.

His absence probably would have stung him more if the game had been played in Omaha, where he played his college soccer at Creighton.

First-round pick Nabi Kibunguchy started for veteran Bakaye Dibassy at center back, Oniel Fisher played at left back instead of Kemar Lawrence and Dick started for Dayne St. Clair and backup Tyler Miller, who was injured in Sunday's warmups.