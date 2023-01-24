Former Minnesota United coach Carl Craig is the new head coach for Minneapolis City SC in the developmental USL League 2.
Craig coached Minnesota United in its NASL years for two seasons in 2015 and 2016 and coached Forward Madison for another two. He was a Minnesota United assistant coach for five years before taking the head-coaching job in 2015.
A punk rocker in another life, Craig, 57, is known for starting the singing of Oasis' "Wonderwall" after victories, a tradition the franchise took with it to MLS in 2017.
