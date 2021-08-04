Minnesota United's Emanuel Reynoso is one of 28 MLS players selected for this month's All-Star Game at Los Angeles FC's Banc of California Stadium.

The MLS team chosen in part by fans, media, players, LAFC and All-Star team coach Bob Bradley and league Commissioner Don Garber will play Mexico's Liga MX all stars on Aug 25. The 8 p.m. match will be televised on FS1.

Loons defender Romain Metanire made the 2019 All-Star Game in his rookie MLS season. No All-Star Game was played in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reynoso, 25, had seven assists and a goal in 13 regular-season games last season after he joined the Loons from Argentina's famed Boca Juniors in August 2020. He set an MLS Cup playoff record with three assists in consecutive playoff games and played a part in all eight Loons playoff goals.

This season, he leads the team in assists with five.

Loons coach Adrian Heath was asked recently which of his players he considers are All-Star worthy.

"I think Rey at his best is as good as anyone in the league," Heath said then. "I think that's there for everybody to see."

Heath also said there hasn't been a better MLS goalkeeper than Tyler Miller and listed Hassani Dotson, Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy and Metanire as well.

The Loons seek to bring the All-Star Game to Allianz Field in 2022 or 2023.

Minnesota United is one of 15 MLS teams represented in this month's game. Western Conference-leading Seattle has the most players with six, including brothers Cristian and Alex Roldan. There are 24 first-time All Stars.

Thirteen players on the 28-man team were selected by fan, player and media voting. Bradley named 13 more and Garber picked two young stars of his own, New England's Tajon Buchanan and San Jose's Cade Cowell.