Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane could be available to play this weekend after missing the past three games with a knee injury, coach Adrian Heath said.

Hlongwane trained with the team during Tuesday's light session. He has been out since getting hit on the knee in the first half of the Aug. 20 game at New York City FC.

"Hopefully he has no reaction to the work he has done this morning," Heath said. "We'll build him up this week. The one thing with him is he has played an awful lot of football. It's not like two weeks is really going to curtail his fitness.

"We're hopeful he's going to come through it today and if he does, he should be available for the weekend."

Not pleased with call

Heath said he hasn't gone back over Saturday's lengthy video review that overruled a Teemu Pukki go-ahead goal in the 60th minute of a 1-1 draw at San Jose.

"I didn't because I didn't want to," Heath said. "We had the explanation back from the league. What's going to happen? It's not going to change what happened on the day."

Pukki converted a sly, short pass from teammate Emanuel Reynoso into a powerful, one-touch, rising shot from just outside the 6-yard box and just under the crossbar.

The field referee call it a goal. Upon further review, the Video-Assisted Referee determined Reynoso had committed a hand-ball violation before he sent that pass through three defenders. MLS Season Pass broadcast replays looked like the ball hit Reynoso's shoulder.

After the game, Heath was upset the review took as long as it did and then ruled the original call "clear and obvious" incorrect.

"We've had about four, five times the last two seasons where you get the phone call, yeah, we might have gotten that one wrong, etc., etc.," Heath said Tuesday. "It doesn't change what I think. It doesn't change that we had a goal disallowed that was probably legal.

"I have not looked at it. There's no point me getting angry about it because I do when I start talking about it."

Garcia gets a chance

Three Loons — striker Pukki, left-sider Joseph Rosales and forward Sang Bin Jeong — all have gone to play for their national teams and will miss Saturday's home game against New England.

Heath said he expects fellow striker Mender Garcia will fill Pukki's spot. Pukki has scored a goal in consecutive games now after he went eight goals without a goal.

"Mender has worked really hard and done well when he's come on," Heath said. "Sang Bin would have been an alternative, but he's away as well. Chances are it's going to be Mender and then it's up to him, like it always is.

"I always say to the players, when you're opportunity comes, you have to take it and if you do, then you hope the manager keeps his word and keeps you in the team."