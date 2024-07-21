After nine games without a win, Minnesota United needed something to get them going again — a spark, a bounce, a bit of luck.

A visit from the worst team in the league, perhaps.

The Loons beat bottom-dwelling San Jose 2-0, thanks to that one lucky bounce — an own goal — as well as a second-half tally from Bongokuhle Hlongwane. It was Minnesota's first win since June 1, and San Jose's 19th loss of the year in just 25 games.

The first-half own goal from San Jose Earthquakes defender Tanner Beason finally got Minnesota going — that, and an unlikely tactical move.

It's rare to see a team make a substitution in the first half without a serious injury being the cause, but that's just what manager Eric Ramsay did in this game. After 33 minutes in which the Loons repeatedly lost the ball, producing a total of zero shot attempts in the process, Ramsay reversed his initial lineup and moved All-Star midfielder Robin Lod from forward back into the midfield.

It meant that midfielder Alejandro Bran had to depart, but it also meant that the Loons attack immediately looked more composed — and it led to the game's first goal, in the 38th minute. Lod, now back in midfield, intercepted a pass that gave Minnesota possession in their own half. 18 passes later, give or take a couple of duels, the Loons moved the ball slowly down the field and found Sang Bin Jeong on the right wing.

Minnesota still hadn't had a shot on target, but Jeong's cross was low and impossible to handle for Beason, whose clearing attempt flew into the top corner of the net.

The goal, and the substitution, helped give the Loons control of the game in the second half. After nearly an entire half without a shot on target, Minnesota started peppering the San Jose goal — including Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who achieved the rare feat of attempting three shots in a ten-second period. The first was saved, the second blocked — and the third landed approximately halfway up the Wonderwall at the south end of Allianz Field.

A dozen minutes later, though, Hlongwane redeemed his misses. Joseph Rosales had a first corner kick turned back, but his second attempt landed right on Hlongwane's forehead in the center of the penalty area, and the South African planted an unsavable header in the corner of the net.

It was Hlongwane's seventh goal of the season, and his fourth in eight games.

With Michael Boxall out suspended due to yellow card accumulation, his first missed start of the season, Minnesota had to make do with a makeshift back line. Carlos Harvey started again as the right center back, and Sang Bin Jeong — more commonly a forward for the Loons — played at right wingback.

First-round draft pick Hugo Bacharach returned to the bench as well, the center back's first time in the matchday squad since injuring his meniscus on April 13 in his first MLS start.

Minnesota forward Samuel Shashoua, the team's first signing of the summer transfer window, made his MLS and Loons debut as a substitute in the second half. Shashoua had one shot, on target but saved.