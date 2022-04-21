Unable to crack the Minnesota United lineup in MLS play despite his salary and resume, Adrien Hunou scored his second goal in three days in Wednesday's 2-0 victory at USL League One team Forward Madison.

His 51st-minute goal in a U.S. Open Cup third-round game was the only goal the Loons needed, but they got another anyway when veteran defender Brent Kallman scored in the 83rd minute.

On Sunday, Hunou scored a goal for the Loons' MNUFC2 reserve team during a 4-0 victory over Colorado Rapids 2 in which Hunou played just the first half.

A former French first-division striker, Hunou is the club's highest-paid player with his $2.5 million, but he has played little to start his second MLS season.

The Loons advance in the United States' oldest soccer competition that this year includes 103 teams both professional and amateur, from three different divisions.

They did so on a wet and windy night in Madison, where it was 45 degrees with a 16-mph wind at opening kick.

About 60 Minnesota United supporters made the four-hour trip to Forward Madison's 5,000-seat Breese Stevens Field.

The Loons entered their 2022 U.S. Open Cup with a third-round game Wednesday. They are reigning runner-ups after an Open Cup final loss at Atlanta in 2019.

That's the last time the U.S. Open Cup was played. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loons coach Adrian Heath on Tuesday promised a "mixed team" and delivered a lineup full of changes with usual starters Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Kervin Arriaga, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall and Dayne St. Clair all neither starter or sub Wednesday.

Other usual starters Hassani Dotson, Franco Fragapane and Luis Amarilla started the game on the bench as subs while new starters included both Tyler Miller in goal and Hunou up front in a new attacking four with Abu Danladi, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Niko Hansen.

Hunou had the best of the scoring chances for either side in a scoreless first half. His short-range shot after Forward Madison misplayed the ball deep in their hand was stopped in the 17th minute. His header from 12 yards out in the 34th minute went wide right of the goal.

Danladi's scoring chance was deflected wide in first-half stoppage time as well.

Miller started his first game in goal since March 5 against Nashville SC in the season's second game.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.