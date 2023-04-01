KANSAS CITY, MO. – "You might never see the same lineup out there two games in a row," Rocco Baldelli said of his versatile Twins roster during spring training, a pledge that he broke just two games into the season.

But why would he ever change it?

An identical batting order produced a nearly identical outcome on Saturday: A 2-0 victory over the Royals, the first time in franchise history the Twins have opened a season with consecutive shutouts. And just like on Thursday, Byron Buxton was responsible for the offense.

Buxton doubled into the left field corner off Royals starter Jordan Lyles in the first inning, and scored on Jose Miranda's two-out single. In the sixth, he led off with a bloop single that fell between fielders in short right field, moved to second base on a passed ball, and scored on pinch-hitter Nick Farmer's sacrifice fly.

Sonny Gray pitched five shutout innings, but they weren't easy ones. The Royals put a runner in scoring position in four of the five, but Gray wriggled out of trouble each time.

The Twins bullpen followed up with four scoreless innings, this time with Jorge López finishing off the ninth inning for his first save.