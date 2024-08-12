Rocco Baldelli downplays importance of Twins-Guardians series

“I did tell our guys after the game, just very quickly, that every series we play from here on out will be the most important series of the season,” Baldelli said after the Twins lost to the Guardians 5-3 on Sunday to split the four games and remain 3½ games behind the AL Central leaders. “We’ve got plenty of games [left]. I don’t want anyone to get too caught up, just in case anyone might be thinking that this series mattered any more than any other series. I wanted to remind them that right now, it doesn’t.”