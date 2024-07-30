NEW YORK — The Mets weren't content to simply string together single after walk after single to score a dozen runs, one at a time. No, they had to subtract from the Twins as well.

New York battered Twins pitching by cracking 17 hits, drawing seven walks, and spreading RBI among eight of their hitters. And when a 10-run lead was too narrow for the Mets to coast home, right fielder Tyrone Taylor reached over the padded fence and prevented Ryan Jeffers' home run from leaving the park.

Yes, that kind of night for a Twins team that absorbed a 13-run thrashing for the second time this season, 15-2 at Citi Field. The Twins scored their lone run on the fifth pitch of the game — Byron Buxton followed Manual Margot's leadoff double with an RBI single — then watched the Mets take batting practice against starter Simeon Woods Richardson, four relievers and outfielder Matt Wallner.

The latter "pitcher" — he went 3-0 and saved nine games as Southern Miss' closer while in college, but had not stepped on the mound as a professional — gave up an RBI double in the seventh inning, but retired four hitters without allowing any more runs.

But Wallner may have exerted less energy throwing 45-mph "sliders" than any outfielder on the roster, because the players stationed on the grass spent inning after inning chasing down Mets hits. Pete Alonso launched a 400-foot blast into the second deck in left field to lead off the fourth inning against Woods Richardson, who retired New York without a run to that point.

The Mets were only getting started, though. The next six Mets reached base before Woods Richardson retired a hitter, Brandon Nimmo on a sacrifice fly to right field. His pitch count at 36 for the inning and 81 for the game, Woods Richardson was mercifully pulled at that point, but the Mets hardly slowed down.

BOXSCORE: New York Mets 15, Twins 2

After that six-run fourth, New York tacked on a five-run sixth and a four-run seventh, with the Mets' 25 batters to reach base safely setting a new season high. Josh Staumont gave up five runs and recorded only one out, and Brock Stewart gave up four more while recording only two outs.

Alonso also added a double, and catcher Luis Torrens contributed three hits and three RBIs.

Meanwhile, the Twins could do little against Mets left-hander Jose Quintana, who after serving up that game-opening run, never allowed another Twin to reach third base during his six-inning start.

When righthander José Buttó relieved Quintana in the seventh inning, Jeffers tried to change the vibe, smacking his first pitch, a low-and-outside fastball, the opposite way and deep. But Taylor tracked it all the way and made a well-timed leap to reach over the fence with his glove, the ball settling into it as if planned all along.

Jeffers got his revenge, though. He led off the ninth inning, too, against Buttó, and again pounced on the first pitch. This time, he left no doubt — the ball flew 394 feet into the left-field stands, and there was nothing the Mets could do about it.