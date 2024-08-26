THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD
Twins vs. Braves preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report
The Twins play host to an Atlanta team that is among the best in the majors at interleague play.
All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM
Monday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Max Fried (7-7, 3.57 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.57)
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6, 3.94) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.69)
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Chris Sale (14-3, 2.62) vs. RHP David Festa (2-3, 5.20)
Atlanta update: The Braves (70-60), in second place in the NL East and holding on to the NL’s third wild card, make their first visit to Target Field since 2019. Atlanta has won nine of its past 13 games after concluding a 4-2 homestand with a 5-1 loss to Washington on Sunday. The Braves are 24-13 in interleague games — the second-most interleague victories behind Tampa Bay — and 34-32 on the road. ... The Braves swept a three-game series from the Twins in Atlanta last season, outscoring the Twins 13-3. ... DH Marcell Ozuna leads the NL with a .305 average, is tied for the lead in RBI (94) and is second with 37 home runs. ... Sale leads NL in victories and ERA and is second in strikeouts (191). The 35-year-old has won more games this season than in the previous four injury-plagued seasons combined. Sale is 11-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 30 career appearances vs. the Twins.
Twins update: The Twins (72-58) continue their nine-game homestand with the final of three consecutive interleague series. The Twins fell to 16-21 against NL teams with their 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Sunday. The Twins were 25-21 in interleague play last season. ... The Twins are 37-26 at home and 21-16 against lefthanded starters. .... Ober, making his first career start against Atlanta, is 4-1 with a 3.65 ERA in 15 career interleague starts. He has thrown 140 innings in 24 starts this season and has made 11 quality starts in a row. His career highs are 144⅓ innings and 26 starts, set last season. He needs two strikeouts to surpass his career-high 146 set last season. ... RHP Griffin Jax has not given up a run in his past 13 appearances. Jax, who has a 0.84 WHIP, has not issued a walk in his past 17 innings.
Center fielder Byron Buxton, out since Aug. 12 because of a sore hip, won’t be activated until the Twins are sure he can play the outfield again, manager Rocco Baldelli said.