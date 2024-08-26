Twins vs. Braves preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

Atlanta update: The Braves (70-60), in second place in the NL East and holding on to the NL’s third wild card, make their first visit to Target Field since 2019. Atlanta has won nine of its past 13 games after concluding a 4-2 homestand with a 5-1 loss to Washington on Sunday. The Braves are 24-13 in interleague games — the second-most interleague victories behind Tampa Bay — and 34-32 on the road. ... The Braves swept a three-game series from the Twins in Atlanta last season, outscoring the Twins 13-3. ... DH Marcell Ozuna leads the NL with a .305 average, is tied for the lead in RBI (94) and is second with 37 home runs. ... Sale leads NL in victories and ERA and is second in strikeouts (191). The 35-year-old has won more games this season than in the previous four injury-plagued seasons combined. Sale is 11-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 30 career appearances vs. the Twins.