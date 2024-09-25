Minnesota’s top 10 uncommitted football recruits on radars for Gophers, others

The 6-2, 210-pound junior jumped onto the varsity scene in a big way last season after transferring from Benilde-St. Margaret’s, where he threw for nearly 2,300 yards and 26 TDs. Kinsey’s passing numbers are down this year because of the emergence of sophomore Emilio Rosario-Matias, one of the state’s leading rushers. Kinsey still has a top receiving target with junior Owen Egge, who has an offer from Marshall. Kinsey holds offers from Ole Miss, Miami (Fla.), Georgia Tech, UNLV and UConn, among others from the FBS.