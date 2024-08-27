Two things set the 2024 preseason Dream Team apart from those of previous seasons.
Meet the Minnesota Dream Team, the best high school football players in the state at every position
The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Jim Paulsen produced his annual list, complete with college plans and this time including players from outside the Twin Cities.
First, in recognition of this organization’s well-publicized overhaul of, well, just about everything, I’m acknowledging our greater embrace of the entire state. We’re now the Minnesota Star Tribune, and I’m including the best football players from across the state in this preseason set of superstars and superstars-to-be. There’s still strong metro influence, but the best players from Greater Minnesota are also represented here.
This season’s list is exciting because it includes the strongest field of quarterbacks — always a high-profile position — in recent memory. Two of them are bona fide top-level college prospects — Stillwater’s Nick Kinsey and Edina’s Mason West — but a slew of others will light up scoreboards this fall.
Inevitably, lists like this invite scrutiny. I’m sure to hear about great players I underrated or overlooked. That’s what makes putting it together so enjoyable. Your comments are a comforting indicator that high school football, for which many were claiming to hear a death knell a half-dozen years ago, is going strong.
JIM PAULSEN
Offense
QUARTERBACKS
Nick Kinsey, Stillwater, junior
Height, weight: 6-3, 210
College: undecided
Has been attracting college interest since barging onto the national scene two years ago with a series of impressive performances at camps and combines. Has been honing his mechanics and fundamentals, but his greatest gift is his you-got-it-or-you-don’t gunslinger mentality. He flourishes with off-platform throws. Accumulated 2,268 yards, 24 TDs in 2023.
Mason West, Edina, junior
Height, weight: 6-6, 200
College: undecided
A QB prospect out of central casting. His height gives him good vision downfield, his strong arm can make any throw, and he moves well, buying time in the pocket. A bona fide Power Four college prospect if he decides to play football instead of hockey, where he also likely has a future.
Also: Chase Thompson, Alexandria, senior; Peyton Podany, Anoka, senior; Kaden Harney, Maple Grove, junior; Riley Grossman, Lakeville North, senior; Brady Kittelson, Blooming Prairie, senior; Jett Feeney, Moorhead, sophomore; Spencer Ackerman, Sauk Rapids-Rice, junior.
RUNNING BACKS
Charles Langama, Maple Grove, senior
Height, weight: 5-9. 190
College: North Dakota
The best back in the state last year until he was waylaid by injury late in the season. Explosive and sudden, he rushed for 1,425 yards and 21 TDs in just seven games.
Elijah Rumph, Eden Prairie, senior
Height, weight: 6-1, 207
College: undecided
A downhill runner who has a slippery combination of power between the tackles, where he routinely shrugs off tacklers, and speed that allows him to run away if he gets loose.
Also: Isaiah Wright, Fertile-Beltrami, senior; Connor Cade, Lakeville South, senior; Ayo Ogundeji, Nevis, senior; Caleb Kamara, Burnsville, senior; Max Elliott, Rochester Century, sophomore; Kalvin Eull, Rogers, senior; Gavin Schmidt, Elk River, senior.
RECEIVERS
Cameron Begalle, wide receiver, Andover, senior
Height, weight: 6-0, 185
College: Minnesota
Silky smooth and polished, he has the quickness to leave defenders in his wake and the shake to create space off the line. Can turn any play into a big one.
Hudson Omoke, wide receiver, Sauk Rapids-Rice, senior
Height, weight: 6-3, 185
College: undecided
Physically gifted receiver who runs past smaller DBs or outjumps them for catches and routinely wins battles for balls. Made 59 receptions for 957 yards and nine TDs in 2023.
Kyle Frendt, tight end, East Ridge, senior
Height, weight: 6-5, 220
College: Wyoming
Not the traditional tight end but rather a WR/TE cross. Fluid and fast but strong enough to outmuscle defenders. Carries a 3.98 grade-point average.
Also: Khalif Brown, wide receiver, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, senior; Jake Schultz, wide receiver, Delano, senior; Luke Guggenberger, wide receiver, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, senior; Brock Wyandt, wide receiver, Farmington, senior; Parker Wangen, wide receiver, Stewartville, senior; Owen Egge, wide receiver, Stillwater, senior; Nate Hromadka, tight end, Maple Grove, senior.
LINEMEN
Trey Boyd, tackle, Shakopee, senior
Height, weight: 6-4, 270
College: Northwestern
His requisite size is enhanced by his quickness off the line. Explodes into defenders, delivering a disorienting initial blow. Excellent lateral movement and gets to the second level.
Michael Wagner, tackle, Maple Grove, senior
Height, weight: 6-6, 255
College: North Dakota
Tackle with a large frame is a dominant road-grader who controls defensive players with sound technique, upper-body strength, a wide base and exceptional leg drive.
Sam Ruid, guard/tackle, St. Francis, senior
Height, weight: 6-5, 300
College: undecided
Massive with quick feet, an explosive first step and good lateral agility. Gets into the defender quickly. Size and speed overwhelm defenders on contact. Surprise is when a block does not result in a pancake.
Andrew Trout, tackle, Rocori, junior
Height, weight: 6-6, 270
College: Minnesota
At Rocori, football is big business and Trout is the latest in the Spartans’ string of high-caliber players. He’s a prototypical mauler but adds the dimension of nimble feet
Ryan Babatz, tackle, Buffalo, senior
Height, weight: 6-4, 275
College: North Dakota State
A bruiser who relishes contact. Nimble and strong, he can take care of business on the line and easily get to the second level to escort ballcarriers downfield.
Also: Owen Linder, Chanhassen, junior; Dalton DeBoer, Holy Angels, junior; Kaden Bonds, Lakeville South, senior; Ethan Beckman, Prior Lake, junior; Cooper Mansfield, Elk River, senior; Noah Hayes, Cretin-Derham Hall, senior; Jake Allex, Marshall, senior; Axel Lorenz, Mankato West, senior; Jack Bauer, Eastview, senior.
ATHLETE
Meyer Swinney, Edina, senior
Height, weight: 6-4, 205
College: California
His skills as a receiver are elite, but Swinney is just as good with the ball in his hands on returns, making tacklers miss. And he’s not afraid to stick his nose in a defender’s chest as a blocker.
Also: Damien Devine, Holy Angels, senior; Dylan Vokal, Maple Grove, senior; Roman Voss, Jackson Country Central, junior; Cam Hungerholt, LeRoy-Ostrander, senior; Jacari Swinea, Worthington, senior.
Defense
LINEMEN
Howie Johnson, tackle, Forest Lake, junior
Height, weight: 6-4, 255
College: Minnesota
Brings relentless destruction on the defensive line. Already entering his third year as a starter. Country strong with excellent hands, helping him play off blocks. Impossible to block with one player and routinely defeats double-teams.
Abu Tarawallie, tackle, Providence Academy, senior
Height, weight: 6-3, 275
College: Minnesota
Freakishly athletic, fast enough to chase down ball-carriers a half-field away. A stalwart at stopping the run and blessed with innate pass-rushing skills.
Colin Hansen, edge, Byron, senior
Height, weight: 6-7, 220
College: Minnesota
His length, body lean and straight-line speed give him the advantage of leverage off the edge. Can go sideline to sideline. Sheds blockers with agility and shows impressive closing speed.
Graysen Schneider, end, Stewartville senior
Height, weight: 6-3, 245
College: Montana State
High-energy, high-motor player. Never gives up on a play, brushes off blockers with strong hands and relishes contact when he arrives at the ballcarrier.
Also: Theo Thomas, Totino-Grace, senior; Gavin Wang, Annandale, senior; Gavin Walden, Eden Prairie, senior; Hans Pederson, Buffalo, junior; Josh Wedel, Chaska, senior; Ethan Cole, Chatfield, senior.
LINEBACKERS
Emmanuel Karmo, Cooper, senior
Height, weight: 6-3, 220
College: Minnesota
Fast-twitch muscle fibers in an explosive package. Operates well in small spaces but can also chase down ballcarriers from the backside. A playmaker who creates havoc.
Ethan Stendel, Caledonia, senior
Height, weight: 6-3, 215
College: Minnesota
A dynamic athlete forced to play QB for the Warriors in 2023 as the team’s best athlete. Not afraid to stick his nose in a ballcarrier’s chest and deliver a physical message.
Chase Evink, Hancock, senior
Height, weight: 6-5, 235
College: North Dakota State
Playing for a Nine-Player program, Evink jumps off the screen with his size and relentless drive and aggression. Runs with ease and purpose and delivers a blow upon arrival.
Also: Chase Brixius, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, senior; Blake Schiltz, Pine Island, senior; Dylan Hudgens, Minnetonka, senior; Carter Carstens, Chanhassen, senior; Kane Thompson, International Falls, senior.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Josiah Young, cornerback, Totino-Grace, senior
Height, weight: 6-3, 165
College: Northern Iowa
Basketball background shows in his agility and ability to turn and stay with receivers. Closes gaps swiftly, shows strong on-ball skills and supports the run well.
Luke Emmerich, safety, Monticello, senior
Height, weight: 6-2, 205
College: Wisconsin
Instinctive in the defensive secondary with top-notch ability to read plays and get a jump on passes. Fearless supporting the run and tackles with certainty. Versatile and dangerous with the ball in his hands.
Damarius Russell, cornerback/safety, Waseca
Height, weight: 5-11, 170
College: South Dakota State
A four-year starter, he is always around the ball, whether in coverage or racing up to shut down the run. Has a top-end gear that helps him close on balls in the air.
Trillion Sorrell, cornerback, Edina, senior
Height, weight: 6-0, 165
College: South Dakota State
Fluid athlete with the speed and coverage skills of a shutdown corner. Excels at changing directions and reaches top speed quickly. Adept at playing the ball in the air.
Also: Randy Kweyete, Park Center, senior; Evan Kludt, Alexandria, senior; Malachi Boadi, Minnetonka, senior; Caisen Thome, Kasson-Mantorville, senior.
KICKER/PUNTER
Daniel Jackson, Alexandria, senior
Height, weight: 5-10, 170
College: Minnesota
The state’s most polished kicker. Has a big, accurate leg. Was 44-for-46 on extra points, 11-for-15 on field goals in 2023, with a long of 52 yards. More than 80% of his kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.
Also: Luke Ryerse, East Ridge.
