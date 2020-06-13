Star Tribune 50
The 29th Annual Report
In 2020, the coronavirus’ effect has shaken many businesses and disrupted local, national and global economies with no certain timeline of recovery. 2019 will likely be remembered as the last full year of an economic expansion that lasted more than a decade. Last year the Star Tribune 50, Minnesota’s largest public companies, saw collective revenues increase 3.1% over 2018, while profits and total assets increased, 1.5% and 8.6% respectively. Next year's Star Tribune 50 is likely to look very different.
List of companies
- 1
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
A diversified health company. UnitedHealth offers products and services through two platforms. UnitedHealthcare provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum provides information and technology enabled health services.
Revenue
- $242,155M in revenue
- 7% change from 2019
Profits
- $13,839M in profits
- 15.5% change
Assets
- $173,889M in total assets
- 14.2% change
Market capitalization
- $272,184M market capitalization
- 19% change
- 2
Target Corp.
General merchandise retailer selling everyday essentials, clothing and groceries. It is in the middle of a major upgrade of its physical stores, plus it has introduced more than a dozen new brands and improved its online capabilities and delivery system.
Revenue
- $78,112M in revenue
- 3.7% change from 2019
Profits
- $3,269M in profits
- 13% change
Assets
- $42,779M in total assets
- 3.6% change
Market capitalization
- $57,895M market capitalization
- 51.4% change
- 3
Best Buy Co. Inc.
The multinational retailer of technology products and services estimates that 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 15 minutes of its more than 1,500 stores.
Revenue
- $43,638M in revenue
- 1.8% change from 2019
Profits
- $1,541M in profits
- 3.6% change
Assets
- $15,591M in total assets
- 20.9% change
Market capitalization
- $20,247M market capitalization
- 6% change
- 4
3M Co.
Global diversified technology company with a strong R&D component, it has products in health care, industrial, consumer, electronics and safety areas.
Revenue
- $32,136M in revenue
- -1.9% change from 2019
Profits
- $4,570M in profits
- -17.3% change
Assets
- $44,659M in total assets
- 22.4% change
Market capitalization
- $85,422M market capitalization
- -15.7% change
- 5
Medtronic PLC
Develops medical technology products that treat cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes and neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.Medtronic is officially registered in Dublin, Ireland but its management headquarters are in Fridley.
Revenue
- $31,062M in revenue
- 1.7% change from 2019
Profits
- $5,280M in profits
- 6.2% change
Assets
- $92,822M in total assets
- 4.6% change
Market capitalization
- $132,716M market capitalization
- 12.1% change
- 6
U.S. Bancorp
The holding corporation is parent to the fifth largest commercial bank in the U.S. ranked by the value of deposits. It employs 73,000 people across 25 states.
Revenue
- $27,325M in revenue
- 6% change from 2019
Profits
- $6,914M in profits
- -2.6% change
Assets
- $495,426M in total assets
- 6% change
Market capitalization
- $52,343M market capitalization
- -37% change
- 7
General Mills Inc.
A manufacturer and marketer of consumer foods, its portfolio includes Cheerios, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Haagen-Dazs and Annie’s.
Revenue
- $16,765M in revenue
- 1% change from 2019
Profits
- $2,126M in profits
- 39% change
Assets
- $30,249M in total assets
- -0.1% change
Market capitalization
- $36,222M market capitalization
- 17.4% change
- 8
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
One of the world’s largest third-party logistics providers, it coordinates freight transportation and logistics services to help solve supply chain issues.
Revenue
- $15,310M in revenue
- -7.9% change from 2019
Profits
- $577M in profits
- -13.6% change
Assets
- $4,641M in total assets
- 4.8% change
Market capitalization
- $9,934M market capitalization
- -11% change
- 9
Ecolab Inc.
Provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services to food, hospitality, health care, industrial and oil and gas markets.
Revenue
- $14,906M in revenue
- 1.6% change from 2019
Profits
- $1,556M in profits
- 1.7% change
Assets
- $20,869M in total assets
- 4% change
Market capitalization
- $57,197M market capitalization
- 9.6% change
- 10
Ameriprise Financial Inc.
Diversified financial services company that includes financial planning, wealth management, annuities, insurance and estate planning.
Revenue
- $12,890M in revenue
- -0.3% change from 2019
Profits
- $1,893M in profits
- -9.6% change
Assets
- $151,828M in total assets
- 10.6% change
Market capitalization
- $15,446M market capitalization
- -20.2% change
- 11
Xcel Energy Inc.
A major U.S. electric and natural gas utility providing energy for homes and businesses in eight Western and Midwestern states.
Revenue
- $11,529M in revenue
- -0.1% change from 2019
Profits
- $1,372M in profits
- 8.8% change
Assets
- $50,448M in total assets
- 9.7% change
Market capitalization
- $31,673M market capitalization
- 7.6% change
- 12
Hormel Foods Corp.
Produces food products for consumers, retail grocers, food-service and industrial markets. Products are marketed in more than 75 countries.
Revenue
- $9,521M in revenue
- -0.5% change from 2019
Profits
- $980.3M in profits
- 11.7% change
Assets
- $8,290M in total assets
- 1.7% change
Market capitalization
- $25,404M market capitalization
- 19% change
- 13
Polaris Industries Inc.
Makes off-road vehicles including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, small-electric vehicles and accessories.
Revenue
- $6,783M in revenue
- 11.6% change from 2019
Profits
- $324M in profits
- -3.4% change
Assets
- $4,431M in total assets
- 7.4% change
Market capitalization
- $4,466M market capitalization
- -17.6% change
- 14
Patterson Cos. Inc.
Distributes supplies and equipment to dental and animal health markets, including vaccines, diagnostic products and pharmaceuticals.
Revenue
- $5,640M in revenue
- 1.8% change from 2019
Profits
- $48.1M in profits
- -35.3% change
Assets
- $3,514M in total assets
- 5.8% change
Market capitalization
- $1,566M market capitalization
- -27.8% change
- 15
Fastenal Co.
Sells fasteners, tools and construction supplies through company stores, on-site locations and industrial vending machines.
Revenue
- $5,334M in revenue
- 7.4% change from 2019
Profits
- $790.9M in profits
- 6.6% change
Assets
- $3,800M in total assets
- 14.4% change
Market capitalization
- $22,368M market capitalization
- 19.1% change
- 16
The Toro Co.
Makes turf maintenance, snow and ice management, landscape, rental and specialty construction equipment, and irrigation and outdoor lighting products and equipment.
Revenue
- $3,303M in revenue
- 23.6% change from 2019
Profits
- $283.5M in profits
- -8.1% change
Assets
- $2,492M in total assets
- 53.6% change
Market capitalization
- $6,883M market capitalization
- -11.2% change
- 17
Pentair PLC
Offers sustainable water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and agricultural markets.Pentair is officially headquartered in London, but management headquarters are in Golden Valley
Revenue
- $2,957M in revenue
- -0.3% change from 2019
Profits
- $361.7M in profits
- 3.8% change
Assets
- $4,140M in total assets
- 8.8% change
Market capitalization
- $5,817M market capitalization
- -10.9% change
- 18
H.B. Fuller Co.
A global adhesives provider for the packaging, hygiene, electronics and assembly materials, paper converting, woodworking industries.
Revenue
- $2,897M in revenue
- -4.7% change from 2019
Profits
- $130.8M in profits
- -38.6% change
Assets
- $3,986M in total assets
- -4.6% change
Market capitalization
- $1,869M market capitalization
- -20.8% change
- 19
Donaldson Co. Inc.
A technology-led filtration company that designs, manufactures, and sells engine and industrial air, oil and liquid filtration solutions.
Revenue
- $2,775M in revenue
- -1.9% change from 2019
Profits
- $281.8M in profits
- 0.6% change
Assets
- $2,262M in total assets
- 4.4% change
Market capitalization
- $5,660M market capitalization
- -15% change
- 20
Winnebago Industries Inc.
Based in Iowa but with executive offices in Eden Prairie, a manufacturer of motor homes, travel trailers and Chris-Craft boats.Winnebago is officially headquartered in Forest City, Iowa but management offices are in Eden Prairie.
Revenue
- $2,275M in revenue
- 12.4% change from 2019
Profits
- $99.4M in profits
- -6.3% change
Assets
- $1,572M in total assets
- 45.8% change
Market capitalization
- $1,745M market capitalization
- 58.2% change
- 21
nVent Electric PLC
Makes enclosures to protect industrial equipment and electronics, thermal management equipment and supplies, and electrical and fastening supplies.nVent is officially headquartered in London, but management offices are in St. Louis Park
Revenue
- $2,204M in revenue
- -0.4% change from 2019
Profits
- $222.7M in profits
- -3.5% change
Assets
- $4,640M in total assets
- 1.9% change
Market capitalization
- $3,220M market capitalization
- -29.1% change
- 22
TCF Financial Corp.
National financial bank holding company with branches in Minnesota and six other states, providing retail and commercial banking services.TCF Bank and Chemical Financial merged in 2019, the headquarters officially moves to Detroit but TCF's Craig Dahl is president and CEO.
Revenue
- $2,053M in revenue
- 27.3% change from 2019
Profits
- $295.5M in profits
- -2.9% change
Assets
- $46,652M in total assets
- 96.9% change
Market capitalization
- $4,284M market capitalization
- 40% change
- 23
Deluxe Corp.
One of the country’s largest check printers, it also provides services such as fraud protection, marketing and design for small firms, banks and others.
Revenue
- $2,009M in revenue
- 0.5% change from 2019
Profits
- $-199.9M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $1,943M in total assets
- -15.7% change
Market capitalization
- $1,045M market capitalization
- -42.7% change
- 24
Vista Outdoor Inc.
makes products for the outdoor and shooting sports markets.
Revenue
- $1,845M in revenue
- -12.7% change from 2019
Profits
- $-62.5M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $1,549M in total assets
- -17.4% change
Market capitalization
- $408M market capitalization
- -30.3% change
- 25
Sleep Number Corp.
Makes and sells adjustable mattresses and bedding. The company's Sleep IQ technology collects and analyzes biometric data.
Revenue
- $1,698M in revenue
- 10.9% change from 2019
Profits
- $81.8M in profits
- 22.8% change
Assets
- $806M in total assets
- 71.5% change
Market capitalization
- $876M market capitalization
- -17% change
- 26
Graco Inc.
Makes products to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid materials for manufacturing, construction, food and other industries.
Revenue
- $1,646M in revenue
- -0.4% change from 2019
Profits
- $343.9M in profits
- 0.8% change
Assets
- $1,692M in total assets
- 15% change
Market capitalization
- $7,718M market capitalization
- -9.8% change
- 27
Apogee Enterprises Inc.
Fabricates, distributes and installs glass products and systems; it operates four segments, three in the commercial construction market.
Revenue
- $1,397M in revenue
- -0.9% change from 2019
Profits
- $37.9M in profits
- -50.1% change
Assets
- $1,150M in total assets
- 6.4% change
Market capitalization
- $551M market capitalization
- -47.9% change
- 28
Allete Inc.
Provides electric utility services through its Minnesota Power subsidiary and invests in transmission infrastructure and other energy-centric businesses.
Revenue
- $1,241M in revenue
- -17.2% change from 2019
Profits
- $185.6M in profits
- 6.6% change
Assets
- $5,483M in total assets
- 6.2% change
Market capitalization
- $2,888M market capitalization
- -31.9% change
- 29
Tennant Co.
Makes mechanized cleaning equipment, sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables and specialty surface coatings.
Revenue
- $1,138M in revenue
- 1.3% change from 2019
Profits
- $45.8M in profits
- 37.1% change
Assets
- $1,063M in total assets
- 7.1% change
Market capitalization
- $1,037M market capitalization
- -12.3% change
- 30
Regis Corp.
Owns, operates and franchises hair salons in 8,000 locations and has an ownership interest in 80 beauty schools operating in 21 states.
Revenue
- $962.3M in revenue
- -17.6% change from 2019
Profits
- $-43.7M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $1,499M in total assets
- 89.9% change
Market capitalization
- $394M market capitalization
- -47.3% change
- 31
Otter Tail Corp.
Diversified corporation with investments in electric utility operations and manufacturing operations including metal fabrication and plastics.
Revenue
- $919.5M in revenue
- 0.4% change from 2019
Profits
- $86.8M in profits
- 5.5% change
Assets
- $2,274M in total assets
- 10.8% change
Market capitalization
- $1,756M market capitalization
- -12.8% change
- 32
MTS Systems Corp.
Provides testing hardware, software and services solutions to help customers improve their design, development and manufacturing processes.
Revenue
- $895.2M in revenue
- 13.7% change from 2019
Profits
- $37.9M in profits
- 0.3% change
Assets
- $1,329M in total assets
- 6.6% change
Market capitalization
- $350M market capitalization
- -66.2% change
- 33
Piper Sandler Companies
Diversified financial services company providing asset management, investment banking, public finance, brokerage and research services
Revenue
- $846.3M in revenue
- 11.8% change from 2019
Profits
- $87.9M in profits
- 55.3% change
Assets
- $1,629M in total assets
- 21.1% change
Market capitalization
- $932M market capitalization
- -18.3% change
- 34
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
A human capital management software company. Its Dayforce product includes human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce and talent management functions.
Revenue
- $824.1M in revenue
- 11.4% change from 2019
Profits
- $78.7M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $6,086M in total assets
- 16% change
Market capitalization
- $9,464M market capitalization
- 33.4% change
- 35
Bio-Techne Corp.
Makes hematology controls and biotechnology products for research scientists to improve drug discovery and accurate clinical testing.
Revenue
- $744.7M in revenue
- 9.4% change from 2019
Profits
- $195.1M in profits
- 101.8% change
Assets
- $1,998M in total assets
- 8.4% change
Market capitalization
- $10,374M market capitalization
- 35.8% change
- 36
Stratasys Ltd.
Provides 3-D printing and additive manufacturing solutions by making printers and also prototype and manufactured goods services.Stratasys has dueal headquarters in Eden Prairie and Rehovot, Israel
Revenue
- $636.1M in revenue
- -4.1% change from 2019
Profits
- $-10.4M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $1,382M in total assets
- -0.5% change
Market capitalization
- $969M market capitalization
- -25.6% change
- 37
Hawkins Inc.
Manufactures and distributes bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products out of 41 facilities in 19 states,.
Revenue
- $540.8M in revenue
- -1.7% change from 2019
Profits
- $27.4M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $386.6M in total assets
- -0.4% change
Market capitalization
- $388M market capitalization
- -4.2% change
- 38
iMedia Brands Inc.
Multiplatform video commerce company that offers a range of proprietary and name brands directly to consumers via television, online and mobile devices.iMedia changed its name from EVINE Live Inc.
Revenue
- $501.8M in revenue
- -15.8% change from 2019
Profits
- $-56.3M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $212.7M in total assets
- -7.5% change
Market capitalization
- $18M market capitalization
- -47.1% change
- 39
Northern Oil and Gas Inc.
Independent nonoperator energy company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in North Dakota and Montana
Revenue
- $472.4M in revenue
- -30.3% change from 2019
Profits
- $-76.3M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $1,906M in total assets
- 26.8% change
Market capitalization
- $306M market capitalization
- -64.5% change
- 40
Proto Labs Inc.
Online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production with operations in five countries.
Revenue
- $458.7M in revenue
- 3.1% change from 2019
Profits
- $63.7M in profits
- -17.1% change
Assets
- $673.7M in total assets
- 8.8% change
Market capitalization
- $2,762M market capitalization
- -5% change
- 41
Christopher & Banks Corp.
Operates specialty retail stores and e-commerce website selling private-brand apparel and accessories for women.
Revenue
- $348.9M in revenue
- 0.3% change from 2019
Profits
- $-16.7M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $189.4M in total assets
- 108.1% change
Market capitalization
- $5M market capitalization
- -44.4% change
- 42
Tile Shop Holdings Inc.
Specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories.
Revenue
- $340.4M in revenue
- -4.6% change from 2019
Profits
- $-4.5M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $399.8M in total assets
- 34.6% change
Market capitalization
- $53M market capitalization
- -77.4% change
- 43
SPS Commerce Inc.
Cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management as well as performance analytics.
Revenue
- $279.1M in revenue
- 12.5% change from 2019
Profits
- $33.7M in profits
- 41% change
Assets
- $447.4M in total assets
- 15.9% change
Market capitalization
- $2,081M market capitalization
- 11.3% change
- 44
Cardiovascular Systems Inc.
Treats peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease with its patented orbital athrectomy systems (OAS) technology .
Revenue
- $264.4M in revenue
- 14.5% change from 2019
Profits
- $-7M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $224.2M in total assets
- 8.3% change
Market capitalization
- $1,345M market capitalization
- -2.9% change
- 45
Digi International Inc.
Global provider of business and mission-critical machine-to-machine and Internet of Things connectivity products and services.
Revenue
- $254.2M in revenue
- 4.2% change from 2019
Profits
- $5.5M in profits
- -49.1% change
Assets
- $560.9M in total assets
- 46.9% change
Market capitalization
- $350M market capitalization
- 2.9% change
- 46
ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Makes branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals and performs contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies.
Revenue
- $206.5M in revenue
- 2.7% change from 2019
Profits
- $6.1M in profits
- -60.6% change
Assets
- $456.8M in total assets
- 6.2% change
Market capitalization
- $424M market capitalization
- -51.9% change
- 47
Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home including Flexitouch System for treats chronic limb swelling.
Revenue
- $189.5M in revenue
- 31.8% change from 2019
Profits
- $11M in profits
- 65.7% change
Assets
- $151.8M in total assets
- 41.7% change
Market capitalization
- $967M market capitalization
- -7.4% change
- 48
Investors Real Estate Trust
A real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities.Investors Real Estate Trust is officially headquartered in Minot, ND but senior leaders have offices in Minneapolis.
Revenue
- $185.8M in revenue
- 13.1% change from 2019
Profits
- $79.2M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $1,392M in total assets
- 4.2% change
Market capitalization
- $825M market capitalization
- 3.6% change
- 49
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
WPT Industrial is an open-ended real estate investment trustWPT is officially registered in Toronto but management offices are in Minneapolis
Revenue
- $118.7M in revenue
- 24.9% change from 2019
Profits
- $98.9M in profits
- 95.5% change
Assets
- $1,623M in total assets
- 40.4% change
Market capitalization
- $935M market capitalization
- 19.6% change
- 50
Nortech Systems Inc.
Full-scale provider of contract design, engineering, production and post-market services for electro-mechanical products.
Revenue
- $116.3M in revenue
- 2.9% change from 2019
Profits
- $-1.2M in profits
- NM
Assets
- $61.4M in total assets
- 2.3% change
Market capitalization
- $9M market capitalization
- -10% change