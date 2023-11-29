The fun of watching Anthony Edwards includes the possibility that Edwards will come up with an acrobatic, physics-defying dunk over one of his opponents. It's a move the Timberwolves guard has executed multiple times, and he knows how it can energize his team and the crowd.

But in Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Thunder, Edwards showed there's a risk that comes with that, and now the Wolves promising start to the season faces its first challenge if Edwards is out for a period of time.

After trying to dunk over the Thunder's Kenrich Williams with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Edwards landed hard on the floor with his right hip taking a direct hit.

He remained there during the ensuing timeout and needed help getting back to the bench. After the timeout, he stayed in the game momentarily and shot the free throws owed to him. But after a few possessions, it was clear he had trouble moving. The Wolves called timeout and Edwards left for the locker room as he appeared to favor his right hip. He returned to the bench during the fourth quarter as the team announced he was questionable to return because of a right hip contusion.

Edwards had brought the Wolves back from a 12-point deficit with 12 third-quarter points, and without him they had to beat the Thunder, the team behind them in second place in the Western Conference.

The Wolves overcame a slow shooting start to take a small fourth-quarter lead, a lead they got with Edwards (21 points) coming out in the third to score their first 11 points.

Edwards' absence created room for an unlikely hero Tuesday – Troy Brown Jr. Brown has grabbed a spot in the rotation recently and played well enough to earn a spot in the closing lineup. The Wolves needed every bit of his 16 points and energy on the defensive end. Brown hit a three to make the score 101-96 and then drove for a layup to make it 103-98 with 31.6 seconds left. He hit one of two free throws with 4.5 to play.

Shai Gilegous-Alexander missed a potential tying three as time ran out.

Minnehaha's Chet Holmgren scored 16 points on 6-for-20 in his first game at Target Center as he tangled with Rudy Gobert (17 points, 16 rebounds) most of the night. Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 while Josh Giddey, who continues to play while the NBA investigates a potential inappropriate relationship he had with a minor, had 10 points for the Thunder. The Wolves crowd booed Giddey every time he touched the ball.

The Wolves trailed 29-19 after one as Gilegous-Alexander began the night by hitting his first six shots for 12 points while the Wolves shot just 6-for-24 with five turnovers. The Wolves' 9-2 edge in second-chance points allowed them to stay within shouting distance of the Thunder in the first half even as Oklahoma City shot 54%. The Wolves trailed 61-53 at the half after shooting 40% and committing 11 turnovers.

Edwards came out on fire in the second half before exiting because of his injury. He scored the first 11 points for the Wolves in the third quarter and brought the Wolves just their second lead of the night, 67-66. But a few moments later at the 3 minute, 33 second mark, Edwards took his hard fall and shortly after he was done for the night. His team was able to get by, and now all wait to see just how long he may be out.