Thanks to a couple of recent pop-culture callouts, the nation is finding out what we already know: Ham-pickle roll-ups are a great snack.

Beyond its borders, Minnesota isn't widely known for its homegrown cuisine. Remember when the New York Times suggested that the most popular food on Minnesotans' Thanksgiving tables was grape salad?

Considering how much the rest of the country knows (or doesn't know) about our state's food-producing prowess — its verdant fields, wild rice, dairy farms, turkeys and even Spam — maybe they can be forgiven for elevating a potluck staple into a pop culture phenomenon and not even crediting Minnesota.

Alas, the time has come for the pickle roll-up to step into the spotlight.

The humble snacketizer is made from just three grocery store staples: pickles, ham and cream cheese. Want the recipe? Slather the cream cheese on the ham. Lay a pickle on top. Roll it up, and slice crosswise into a maki roll as exciting as white bread, celery and unsalted rice cakes.

And yet, these little pinwheels can be surprisingly flavorful — a bundle of acid, cream and umami that is so intrinsic to holiday gatherings, office parties and summer picnics that they're known, in local circles, as "Minnesota sushi."

In wider circles, the name may be broadened to "Midwest sushi." Iowa's salami version is dubbed a "pickle wrap." In Nebraska, it has the name of "Frog Eyes" because of the look when it's sliced. In Michigan, where it's known as a Polish Rose, the pickle is swapped for green onion. But by many accounts, the pickle roll-up is most commonly linked to Minnesota potlucks.

"In my family, there wasn't a family function without them, so it just felt weird to not have them on the menu," said Breanna Evans, co-owner of Wrecktangle Pizza.

When the restaurant first opened, it served a pizza inspired by another Minnesota achievement, tater tot hot dish. That laborious pie has come and gone, but one key topping remained on the menu at all three Minneapolis locations: a single roll-up made from store-bought dill pickles, bricks of cream cheese and Hormel ham (hey, it's local). It's one of their best sellers.

"It's our really bland, Midwest heritage," said Wrecktangle chef and co-owner Jeff Rogers.

A heritage worth writing about. Eater's national site recently did a trend piece, followed by local alt-news site Racket with the headline "MN Sushi: The Nation Is Once Again Horrified How We Eat."

Rogers thinks the pickle roll-up's unexpected rise to fame is "hilarious — any publicity is good publicity."

A pop-culture moment

Buzz about pickle roll-ups began to swell last month when the dish came up on two television shows. First, in some brief "Jeopardy! Masters" banter, a player talked about being introduced to "Minnesota sushi" by a fellow competitor.

The game show followed up on Facebook with a troublesome recipe. Never mind that it tells you to smear the cream cheese ON THE PICKLE — it ends with "alienate friends and loved ones."

Around the same time, HBO's "Somebody Somewhere" released an episode in which the main characters, Sam and Joel, go to a potluck in Kansas and try their first pickle roll-ups. Again, the information is shaky. They call it "St. Louis Sushi."

After giving it a try, Sam describes the party snack as "kind of good but kind of gross."

"What gives, HBO? You didn't have to come after St. Louis like that," said a think piece in St. Louis' Riverfront Times. But there's a reason "Somebody Somewhere" credits one of Minnesota's finest exports to a city that wants nothing to do with it. Blame New Yorkers.

According to Bridget Everett, the show's Kansas-born star and creator, St. Louis Sushi can be traced to her longtime friend Larry Krone, an artist and designer — and St. Louis native.

Krone is known for his New York City parties, and Everett has attended many of them over the past 20 years. He always passes a plate of what he calls St. Louis Sushi.

"It is always a crowd pleaser but kind of a curiosity at first, at least here in NYC," Everett wrote in an email. "People look at it (when seeing it for the first time) and never really know what's going on. But I have to say, once you've had it, you're hooked."

Both recent pop culture sightings of Minnesota sushi occurred after a non-Minnesotan was introduced to the revolutionary roll-up. But with a snack this crowd-pleasing, word spreads faster than a softened block of cream cheese.

Midwest Sushi at the Birdhouse in Robbinsdale.

On the menu

While it may be a staple at family functions and backyard potlucks, the pickle roll-up has also made the leap to a handful of Twin Cities restaurants.

At the Birdhouse Eat & Drink in Robbinsdale, co-owner Nell Currey-Dykhuis knew she had to include it on a menu trading in "familiar food with those nostalgic vibes." Her Grandma Phyllis "wasn't the world's best cook," but pickle roll-ups were her forte. Grandma Phyllis fancied them up with herbed cream cheese, and so does the Birdhouse, which serves them on retro floral stoneware.

Down the street, Travail Kitchen & Amusements doesn't have a pickle roll-up on the tasting menu, but chef/co-owner Mike Brown recently served a cheffed-up version to his staff: thinly sliced serrano ham wrapped around Alemar Bent River cheese and black truffle pickled asparagus, wrapped once more in sliced wagyu beef.

But his youth in Savage and Prior Lake served up a very different version. "From my deepest archives of my brain, I remember there being tortillas involved most of the time" — an "outer layer," he said. Go ahead, debate.

At Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul, Brian Ingram wanted to serve a twist on the Minnesota State Fair classic, the Pickle Dog, thanks to his family's deep love of pickles. "My 2-year-old and my wife are good for a large jar every other day," he said. At Apostle, he gives the pickle and cream cheese a spin in prosciutto.

Rogers tried some nicer-than-usual ingredients at Wrecktangle, including Neufchatel cheese, but it didn't work. "We were gonna do something fancy, but it's already fancy enough," he said. He cuts them on the bias and calls it a day.

Even if the sudden ascendance of pickle roll-ups is surprising, Rogers and Evans see it earning its rightful place in the hyper-regional food pantheon.

"Everybody's got their thing," Rogers said. "They're eating chili spaghetti in Cincinnati, and Bolognese is that same [thing]. You're probably eating a pickle roll-up in some capacity, like pickled vegetables in a cream sauce with another cured meat, or something like that."

Apparently, we've all been eating Minnesota sushi this whole time and didn't even know it.

"Trick," said Evans. "Psych. Gotcha."

Find them in the wild

Apostle Supper Club, 253 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, apostlesupperclub.com, available on the happy hour menu of the False Eyedoll tiki bar.

The Birdhouse Eat & Drink, 4153 W. Broadway, Mpls., thebirdhousemn.com

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 NE. Marshall St., Mpls., psychosuzis.com.

Wrecktangle, 703 W. Lake St., Mpls., wrecktanglepizza.com