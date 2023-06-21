The Minnesota State system of colleges and universities on Wednesday picked leaders for Winona State University and the Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College.

Kenneth Janz will become interim president of Winona State University in August, when current President Scott Olson becomes the system's chancellor. Anita Hanson, who has been serving as interim president for the Fond du Lac Tribal & Community Colleges since November, will become that college's president.

The system's board unanimously approved both selections after Devinder Malhotra, in what are expected to be his last appointments as chancellor, described the pair as strong leaders who have shown dedication to their respective schools.

The votes cleared the way for the system to finish contract negotiations with the new leaders. Since the board's last meeting, the system has also signed a three-year contract with Olson for the chancellor position.

In his first year, Olson will receive a base salary of $430,500, as well as $129,000 in additional bonuses and benefits available to other system employees — a $22,500 increase compared to Malhotra's most recent compensation.

Malhotra is retiring in August. His departure has prompted a series of openings, as others within the system receive promotions. Olson has served as Winona State University president since 2012.

Winona State University enrolls more than 6,100 students at campuses in Winona and Rochester. It's one of seven universities in the Minnesota State system, which also has 26 community and technical colleges.

Malhotra told trustees that he and Olson considered 34 candidates to serve as interim president, an appointment that is expected to last until the fall of 2024.

Janz has worked as the university's associate vice president for academic affairs and chief information officer since 2008 and as dean of the library since 2015. Before that, he worked as a director of the Center for Instruction, Research and Technology at Indiana State University.

Janz told trustees Wednesday that he was "humbled and grateful for your trust."

"I have worn many hats and had the opportunity to experience Winona State through a number of different lenses," he said, noting that his daughter had earned her degree from the university.

The Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College, based in Cloquet, enrolls about 2,000 students, including some high school students who are taking classes offered through the school.

Hanson began working at the college in 1994, when she was hired to work as a faculty counselor and disability services coordinator, and has held numerous leadership positions since then. She was working as the college's vice president of student services and enrollment management when the system asked her to serve as interim president last fall, following the death of then-President Stephanie Hammitt.

Hanson told trustees her selection as president represented a "special moment" and she's committed to providing a "welcoming, culturally diverse environment" for students.