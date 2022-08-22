Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Rogers, according to a tweet from the agency.

The multiple-vehicle collision backed up westbound traffic Monday afternoon near Hwy. 101. At least one vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Traffic was reduced to one lane and full usage of the road was to be restored about 7 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

No further information was available.