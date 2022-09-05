Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Jenny Vetter scored in the 85th minute to give the 19th-ranked Minnesota State Mankato women's soccer team a 1-0 victory over two-time defending NCAA Division II champion and No. 1-ranked Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich.

Grand Valley State has won seven national titles overall and went 24-1-2 last season.

Vetter's game-winning goal — assisted by Olivia Thoen — was her 20th as a Maverick, a program record.

MSU Mankato improved to 2-1-0. The Lakers are 2-1-1.