With 16 seconds left in the second period, junior center Nathan Smith put in a rebound and his goal was the only one Minnesota State Mankato needed to edge Notre Dame 1-0 on Saturday in the championship game of the Albany (N.Y.) Regional.

Senior goalie Dryden McKay made 23 saves for the shutout — his 10th this season, extending his NCAA career record to 34.

The victory was the 17th in a row for the Mavericks (37-5),

who advance to the Frozen Four on April 7 and 9 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Brendan Furry took the initial shot from the left side before the lone goal. Fighting Irish goalie Matthew Galajda stopped it, but the rebound went into the slot and Smith had an open right side for his 19th goal.

Smith also had 31 assists, giving him 50 points this season. Only three other Mavericks have reached that milestone in the team's Division I era.

McKay, one of three finalists for the Mike Richter Award as the top goaltender in the country, is 37-4 this season. That win total extends another of McKay's NCAA records.

Galajda had 32 saves for Notre Dame (28-12).

Denver 2, Minnesota Duluth 1: The Pioneers are going to another Frozen Four. The eight-time NCAA champions edged the Bulldogs in the championship game of the Loveland (Colo.) Regional. Carter Savoie's 22nd goal of the season, with 6:14 left in the third period, broke a 1-1 tie.

The deciding play began with Cole Guttman, named the regional's Most Outstanding Player, winning a draw for Denver (29-9-1) in the right faceoff circle by UMD's goal. He sent the puck back to defenseman Sean Behrens in the high slot who fired from there.

UMD goalie Ryan Fanti, who had 32 saves stopped the shot, but it trickled to his right in the crease. And there was Savoie, by the left post, for an open tap-in.

The Bulldogs were 3-2 vs. Denver going into the NCAA tournament, including a 2-0 victory in the NCHC tournament semifinals.

In the sixth meeting of the NCHC rivals, UMD (22-16-4)

took a 1-0 lead on Darian Gotz's goal at 14:40 of the opening period. Denver tied it on Guttman's goal at 17:24 of the first. Bobby Brink of Minnetonka had the lone assist.

After that it was scoreless until Savoie's goal at 13:44 of the second. Pioneers goalie Magnus Chrona stopped 24 shots.

The loss ended a great run for Minnesota Duluth's five fifth-year seniors. They went to three Frozen Fours, winning NCAA titles in 2018 and '19 and finishing runner-up last year.