Minnesota State Mankato jumped to a 3-0 lead and held on to defeat Harvard 4-3 in the first round of an NCAA men's hockey regional game in Albany, N.Y.

The Mavericks will play the winner of the North Dakota-Notre Dame game scheduled for later today.

Mankato (35-5), which won the NCHC title last weekend in St. Paul, took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Akito Hirose and Reggie Lutz, and got another goal early in the second period by Brendan Furry.

The Crimson pulled within 3-2 near the end of the second period on goals scored 48 seconds apart by Sean Farrell and Alex Gaffney. Mankato scored to make it 4-3 before Harvard got the final goal of the game with 3:31 left. Harvard (21-11-3) pulled its goalie for about the final two minutes but was unable to send the game into overtime with a tying goal.

Mankato outshot Harvard 40-22, and goalie Dryden McKay finished with 19 saves.