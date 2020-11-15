Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced he has the coronavirus, the third positive case in the Senate Republican caucus since a postelection meeting earlier this month.

Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, released a statement Sunday confirming his positive COVID test.

“I have been in quarantine since experiencing symptoms last Monday and will remain in quarantine as long as my doctor advises me to,” he wrote.

He said that he did not attend the session Nov. 5 due to a scheduled trip. Sen. David Senjem, R-Rochester, attended the session and that weekend tested positive for COVID-19.

Gazelka said he is not experiencing any major issues or symptoms and his wife, Maralee, has tested negative. They traveled to and remain in Florida, according to spokeswoman Rachel Aplikowski. “He was not aware of exposure or had any symptoms when he traveled,” she said in an e-mail.

Aplikowski would not say why it took Senjem four days to share the news of his positive test result he received Nov. 9 that wasn’t made public until Nov. 12.

The next day, Sen. Paul T. Anderson, R-Plymouth, told Minnesota Public Radio that he also tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Tim Walz criticized the Senate GOP for not disclosing COVID cases after a memo on an outbreak in the state Senate GOP was not shared with Senate DFLers. It’s unclear how many have been diagnosed.