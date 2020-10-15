The Minnesota Legislature gave final approval Thursday to the largest public works infrastructure package in state history, sending a bill authorizing nearly $1.9 billion in borrowing to pay for roads, wastewater treatment and a slew of major projects across the state to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.

The passage of what's known as a bonding bill marked the end of months of contentious negotiations over a measure supporters say will provide an infusion of cash and jobs into state and local economies devastated by the pandemic. Groups that had lobbied for the bill celebrated its passage as necessary relief for communities and construction workers facing an uncertain future. Walz, a Democrat, is expected to sign it into law in the next week.

"This bonding investment is necessary for our communities, workers and our economy," said Jessica Looman of the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council. "Construction workers across the state are breathing a little easier today, knowing that there will be jobs coming so they can keep working to provide for themselves and their families."

Despite the bill being a top priority for leaders in both chambers, as well as influential business and labor groups, an agreement eluded the divided Legislature throughout its regular floor calendar and four additional special sessions this summer. Unlike other measures, borrowing bills require a three-fifth super majority to pass, giving added leverage to minority caucuses in both chambers. The fate was uncertain heading into the fifth special session this week, as legislators convened with just three weeks to go until the Nov. 3 election.

The final agreement, which passed both chambers by broad margins, includes $700 million for roads and bridges and $300 million for wastewater treatment projects across the street. The bill also funds hundreds of projects statewide, ranging from a $20.5 million business park in Becker to $750,000 for Winona's Riverfront Trail.

Major expenditures in the Twin Cities metro area include $55 million to increase bus rapid transit, $52 million to replace the Third Street Kellogg Bridge in St. Paul and $29 million for a new child development building at the University of Minnesota. The bill also approves $12.5 million to build an outdoor concert venue in a riverfront area of north Minneapolis, the centerpiece in a massive plan to redevelop the area known as the Upper Harbor Terminal. City leaders have called the project their top capital priority. Duluth, meanwhile, will receive $13.5 million for Lakewalk and sea wall repair, which will widen the path from Canal Park all the way to the Beacon Point resort.

Sen. David Senjem, R-Rochester, the driving force for he bonding bill in the Senate, got a fist bump from Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, and gave him a thumbs up Thursday.

The bill also approves $166 million in upgrades to college and university campuses and sends $44.5 million to the Department of Corrections for work on a number of facilities, including Arrowhead Regional Corrections in Duluth.

Senators speaking in support of the measure noted that the funding is split roughly equally between rural areas and the metro. Money was also fairly equally distributed between DFL and GOP districts, one senator noted.

"This bonding bill will touch every Minnesotan in this great state," said Sen. Sandy Pappas, a St. Paul Democrat who serves as vice-chair of the capital investment committee.

In addition to the borrowing, the package includes additional spending to pay for direct care and treatment services, overtime for corrections workers and public safety money for the response to unrest around the Twin Cities that followed George Floyd's death. It also approves some tax changes long sought by Republicans.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, praised the inclusion of a provision to align state and federal tax law to allow businesses to deduct large equipment purchases. Gazelka said the change, which Republicans have pushed for years, will allow farmers and business owners "to invest in their operations and keep growing their business in these challenging times." Business groups also celebrated the change.

"Finally, the legislature has passed something that benefits small business owners," said Mike Hickey, Minnesota director for the National Federation of Independent Business. "The ability for small businesses to now deduct more of their essential equipment frees up money for them to put back into their businesses and get back to what they do best: support Minnesota's economy, their employers and their employee's families."

The bill, which only covers some of the $5 billion in requests from across the state, includes about $1.4 billion in state-backed general obligation bonds. It also has other types of infrastructure funding, such as $100 million in housing bonds and nearly $39 million from the state's general fund, much of which will pay for arts, cultural and Native American facilities.

Thursday's deal wasn't without political friction and fighting. After months of refusing to support the bill over objections to Walz's use of emergency powers, Republican leaders in the House raised new concerns about the cost of debt service on the bonds and other new spending given the state's projected budget deficit. Twenty-five House Republicans ultimately voted with Democrats to approve the bill Wednesday night, well over the minimum required to pass, after 10 hours of debate.

On Thursday, Gazelka said he and other Senate Republicans were frustrated that the version that cleared the House included provisions that weren't agreed upon by leaders in both chambers ahead of the vote. The House adjourned sine die late Wednesday, blocking the Senate's ability to tweak the measure and send it back for another House vote.

"There's no opportunity to come back and say you missed this piece," Gazelka said.

A number of Republicans voiced similar concerns on the floor Thursday. Some complained about the size and cost of the package, with members using phrases such as "a garbage bill" and "full of pork and not the good pork" to describe the final product. Others criticized the paring down of the tax provisions from an earlier bill brought forward in May.

"The House going sine die is one of the most irresponsible things I've seen in my political career," said Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point. "No voice, no choice."

Majority Republicans in the upper chamber had pulled a similar move against House Democrats this summer, adjourning after sending a police reform package over without an agreement.

In the end, all but three Republicans backed the bill as it passed by a wide margin. Senators supportive of the measure applauded the work to reach accord ahead of the election. Sen. Charles Wiger, DFL-Maplewood, commended colleagues for achieving "mission impossible."

"This was certainly making sausage and a little bit worse," said Republican Sen. David Senjem, who chairs the Senate's bonding committee. "But nonetheless, we're here today and we've got a good bill."

Reporters Jessie Van Berkel, Miguel Otorola and Brooks Johnson contributed to this report.

Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, talked with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, at the beginning of the Thursday session to debate the bonding bill.

