Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon unveiled legislation Wednesday to expand mail-in voting and reduce in-person polling places during the coronavirus pandemic, which could stretch into the summer and fall elections.

Simon’s proposal, presented during a virtual meeting of the Minnesota House Subcommittee on Elections, would make “temporary, one-time” changes automatically sending registered voters mail-in ballots and allowing extra time for election administrators to process the votes. Witnesses would be required for voting to combat fraud.

Similar mail-in ballot initiatives have been resisted by Republicans at the state and national level, including in Wisconsin, were voters went to the polls on Tuesday.

Simon framed his proposal as a public health measure.

“The administration of elections has become a public health issue,” he said in a statement. “Minnesotans should not have to choose between their health and their right to vote. After talking with elections professionals from all levels of government throughout the state, the goal became very clear to me: we need to minimize exposure at polling places and maximize voting by mail.”

Simon’s plan would change the location of some polling places, many of which are in vulnerable locations like senior care facilities. His office also would accept candidate filings by e-mail, fax, or US Mail instead of in person. Ballot-access petitions could be submitted with digital signatures

“I hope we can all rise to the moment,” Simon said. “People will look back at this time and wonder what we did to make things better - and whether we put others before ourselves and our own interests. Now we need to look to solutions that match the scope and scale of the problem.”

The battle over mail-in ballots came to a head this week in Wisconsin, where the Democratic governor’s order permitting voting by mail was blocked by a GOP majority on the state Supreme Court.

“The election in Wisconsin, with its reduced polling places and unacceptably long lines, is a glimpse of what could happen in Minnesota if we fail to change our laws temporarily,” Simon said. “This is a time for legislative cooperation, not political games.”

