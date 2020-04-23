The Gophers football program on Wednesday added its seventh and eight recruits in April for the Class of 2021.

Sam Jackson, a 5-11, 170-pound quarterback from Naperville, Ill., announced on Twitter he has his renewed commitment to Minnesota. D'Marion Alexander, a 6-5, 215-pound defensive end from China Spring, Texas, also committed on Twitter.

Jackson originally committed to P.J. Fleck's program in February 2019 — he was the first 2021 commit.

He decided a couple months later to reopen his recruiting and garnered offers from schools such as Iowa, Wisconsin, Oregon and Notre Dame. The Naperville Central High School product is a four-star recruit, per 247Sports.com. The Gophers recruited Jackson as an athlete, meaning he could be tried at several positions in college.

Alexander, a three-star recruit, had offers from schools such as Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU and Arizona State.

With Jackson and Alexander, the 2021 class grows to 13, including four four-star recruits. It is currently ranked fifth nationally and second in the Big Ten.

Megan Ryan

Etc.

• Interim Concordia (St. Paul) women's lacrosse coach Joe Nelson was given the job permanently following an abbreviated 5-2 season.

• Winona State junior Brady Madsen was named to the NCAA Division II PING All-America third team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

• Carleton senior Alyssa Akiyama was named to the NCAA Division III All-America first team by the Women's Golf Coaches Association and teammate Kristin Miyagi, a sophomore, to the second team.

Staff and Wire Services