Minnesota's primary had few late or rejected mail ballots

A record number of Minnesotans are expected to vote by mail in the Nov. 3 general election. Already, more than a million absentee ballots have been requested. The early voting operation has drawn questions and criticism from some lawmakers, advocates and voters, with worries ranging to election security to whether their ballots will arrive by the deadline.

Data from the state's Aug. 11 primary might provide some reassurance on that last concern. Even with a surge in early voting, relatively few ballots arrived late or were otherwise rejected.

More than a half million Minnesotans voted early in the state primaries, accounting for nearly two-thirds of total ballots and tripling turnout. And despite concerns about United States Postal Service delays, most of those votes arrived before primary day, while about 8 percent were counted during this year’s two-day extension window.

For the general election, ballots have even more time to make their way through the postal system: Officials will count ballots postmarked by Nov. 3, as long as they arrive within seven days of the election.

So what else can the primary tell us about Minnesota's big absentee vote this year? Here's a look at several key data points from the Aug. 11 contest: