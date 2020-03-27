All five state veterans homes are currently coronavirus-free, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs reported Friday.

The five homes for about 800 elderly Minnesota veterans — in Minneapolis, Hastings, Silver Bay, Fergus Falls and Luverne — are beefing up their supplies of iPads to help residents connect with family while the veterans homes keep restricted policies during the pandemic.

The state Legislature voted this week to expand the State Soldier Assistance Grant program, directing $6.2 million from the general fund to the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs to provide financial assistance to veterans or surviving spouses of veterans who need assistance as a result of the pandemic. The legislation, which awaits Gov. Tim Walz’s signature, says the money may be used for emergency financial relief, hospitalization assistance, medical care, or other COVID-19-related assistance approved by the department.