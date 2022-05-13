Minnesota Republicans kicked off their endorsing convention Friday by backing Ryan Wilson, the lone GOP candidate aiming to take on DFL State Auditor Julie Blaha in November.

"If we can come together, if we can find the candidates willing to fight for Minnesota, our way of life, then we will win," said Wilson, adding if elected he would help answer the question, "Where did the money go?"

Wilson's endorsement was the first of many that Republicans hope to accomplish over Friday and Saturday. Next up Friday was consideration of the two candidates hoping to oust DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon: a former House candidate and a lawyer who has cast doubt on the integrity of the country's elections.

Attorney Kim Crockett, who led on the first ballot, is mounting a far-right bid to take over the office in charge of managing how elections are run in Minnesota. Crockett works as a legal policy adviser to the Minnesota Voters Alliance, which has filed multiple lawsuits against Simon over the state's election administration.

She was suspended in 2019 for comments made about Somali-Americans for a New York Times article. Her comments — which included the remarks "these aren't people coming from Norway" — were widely seen as Islamophobic.

Kelly Jahner-Byrne of Woodbury is also seeking the Republican nomination after an unsuccessful run for the Minnesota House in 2020. Jahner-Byrne is an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Jahner-Byrne served as campaign manager for former Minnesota Secretary of State Mary Kiffmeyer, a now-retiring GOP state Senator who is the last Republican to be elected secretary of state. Jahner-Byrne also won Mrs. Minnesota in 2001, and her campaign said she has raised more than $1 million for anti-abortion activism.

Simon, who has been in office since 2015, has been a steady source of GOP ire between his outspokenness on election security since 2016 and connection to a court-approved consent decree that relaxed some absentee voting requirements amid the spread of COVID-19 in 2020.

The race has highlighted enduring disputes over election security and voter confidence in Minnesota and nationwide since the 2020 vote. Jahner-Byrne's campaign announcement last year included allegations of a "lack of management, oversight and obvious insecurities" in Simon's office that caused "some of the lowest voter confidence in Minnesota history."

Simon, citing state and federal election assessments, has called the 2020 election one of the most secure ever and often points to Minnesota's top-ranked voter turnout rate as a clear signal of high faith in the state's election system.