Minnesota is reporting 884 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths linked to COVID-19, the state Health Department announced Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average for net case increases down to about 766 per day — one of the lowest readings since September, according to the Star Tribune's coronavirus tracker.

The statewide tally for people who've received at least one vaccine dose increased by 14,679 in the latest data release, for a total of 742,760 people so far. That's about 13.4% of the state's population, according to Star Tribune estimates.

The Health Department says 315,284 people have now completed the two-dose vaccine series, up from 209,010 last Saturday. Vaccination figures could understate the total for doses administered due to reporting delays and vaccinations at federal facilities.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for six of the newly announced deaths, and 4,034 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Since the virus started infecting Minnesotans in March, the state has reported 478,157 positive cases, 25,426 hospitalizations and 6,423 deaths.

The state's one-day count of 884 new cases came on a volume of 32,110 newly completed tests.

The Star Tribune's tracker shows 58 new hospital admissions reported on Saturday. Daily announcements of new admissions typically include patients who have entered the hospital at some point over the last several days — not just on the most recent day.

The volume of COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospital beds continues to be low compared with peaks last year.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 37,432 positive cases. More than 464,000 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

Seven-day averages for new cases have generally been trending down or holding steady in recent weeks and have dropped considerably from November's peak for infections. At the same time, Minnesota has reported cases of new virus variants that are thought to spread more quickly.

Health Department figures on Saturday show a total of 1,059,617 vaccine doses administered, up from last Saturday's count of 852,002 total doses.

COVID-19 a respiratory ailment that poses the greatest risk of serious illness in those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and people with underlying medical conditions.

The disease is caused by a coronavirus that surfaced in late 2019. Health problems that boost COVID-19 risk range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to obesity and diabetes.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.

Data released Saturday morning was current as of 4 p.m. Friday.

