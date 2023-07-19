Methodology: Information on the largest CEO pay packages comes from the company's annual proxy or other corporate filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Star Tribune counts total compensation as the sum of salary, bonus, cash-based incentive plan compensation, miscellaneous compensation, and the value of exercised stock options and restricted stock that has vested during the year.
The CEO pay ratio is based on the CEO’s total compensation from the summary compensation table as prescribed by the SEC, which is salary, bonus, cash-based incentive plan compensation, miscellaneous compensation, and the grant date value of new stock options and restricted stock awards. Smaller reporting companies are not required to disclose the pay ratio.
Star Tribune graphic: Patrick Kennedy, Tom Nehil