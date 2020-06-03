Minnesota pollution regulators will do a deeper inquiry into Enbridge’s permit applications for its new controversial pipeline, a move that would push back most construction until 2021.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said Wednesday it will conduct a “contested case” hearing on a water quality permit needed to build the $2.6 billion project that would replace Enbridge’s deteriorating Line 3.

The hearing, expected to be scheduled later this summer, will focus on Enbridge’s pipeline water crossing methods, and is intended to ensure that streams and wetlands are protected, according to the MPCA.

“The MPCA is committed to ensuring its 401 water quality certification provides robust and comprehensive protections to Minnesota’s waters and that the agency follows all permitting requirements under the law,” the agency’s Commissioner Laura Bishop said in a statement.

The MPCA had an Aug. 15 deadline to decide on the water quality permits for the pipeline’s construction. That deadline will be moved to Nov. 15 under the “contested” status.

Enbridge said Wednesday it now expects the majority of new Line 3 in Minnesota to be built next year, missing the summer construction season for the second consecutive year.

“While the contested case has caused a delay to the permitting process, we believe this additional step will strengthen the MPCA’s decision record,” said Vern Yu, Enbridge’s president of liquid pipelines, in a statement.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is the primary regulator of oil pipelines in Minnesota, including determining the risk of oil spill hazards. The PUC reapproved Line 3 in February after an appeals court kicked it back to the panel.

But Enbridge also must get more technical permits from the MPCA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies.

The MPCA in February released “draft permits” for Line 3’s construction. In April, a petition for a “contested case” was filed by three environmental groups — Friends of the Headwaters, Sierra Club and Honor the Earth — and two Ojibwe bands, White Earth and Red Lake.

The petition raised “issues of fact” that the MPCA said require it to open a contested case, including pipeline construction impacts on wetlands and stream crossings.

The MPCA said its decision was guided by a recent Minnesota Court of Appeals decision on PolyMet, a controversial proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.

In January, Chief Judge Edward Cleary said the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) erred in not holding contested case hearings on the PolyMet permits to vet objections by environmental groups and Indian bands. He ordered the DNR to do so.

Enbridge’s new pipeline would replace its aging Line 3, transporting crude from Alberta to Superior, Wis.

Calgary-based Enbridge has said the pipeline is a critical safety enhancement. The current Line 3 is corroding and therefore running at only half capacity. The new pipeline would restore full oil flow.

Environmental groups and some Indian bands have said the pipeline — which follows a new route — would open a new region of pristine waters to the prospect of oil spills, as well as abetting increased greenhouse gas emissions.

Line 3, which would be one of the largest construction projects in Minnesota in recent years, has been winding through the state’s regulatory process for five years.

The PUC originally approved Line 3 in June 2018. But its decision was essentially unwound in 2019 when an appellate court shot down the PUC’s blessing of the project’s environmental impact statement (EIS).

The PUC approved a retooled EIS in February, along with the project itself. That decision is likely to end up being challenged in court,